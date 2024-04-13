"He's up for the task, he just needs to get that first one" - Matt Holliday backs son Jackson Holliday to improve as hitless streak continues

The Baltimore Orioles' prized rookie Jackson Holliday made his home debut against the Milwaukee Brewers at Camden Yards on Friday. However, it seems that Holliday hasn’t adjusted to the new arena yet as he continues to remain hitless.

In three games, two against the Boston Red Sox and one against the Brewers, Holliday has only a single RBI and two runs in 11 at-bats but no hits.

However, Jackson’s father, former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, seems patient with the 20-year-old prospect's development and believes that Jackson Holliday would soon be in action in the big league.

“He looks like he might be pressing a little. If we can get that first hit outta the way, he’s up for the task,” Matt told Tricia Whitaker in a mid-game interview. “He just needs to get that first one and take a deep breath and I think he'll relax him a little bit."

Holliday has been on news fronts since becoming the No. 1 overall first-rounder draft in 2022. He bore high expectations to carry his family legacy forward when he became the Orioles’ and the league’s top-ranked prospect.

Jackson Holliday needs time to adjust to the big league

Jackson Holliday was sent to the minor leagues after his impressive spring training season this year. He had six RBIs and two home runs with a stat line of .311/.354/.600. Holliday joined the Orioles-affiliated AAA team, Norfolk Tides.

He played 10 games with nine RBIs and two home runs with a batting average of .333 before getting called up by the Orioles front office. One of the possible reasons he’s taking time to settle could be his sudden inclusion in mid-season.

Holliday has enough potential to match or exceed his father’s records, but he still needs time to adjust to the big-league stage. The pressure and challenges are on different levels compared to minors.

Meanwhile, the management called Holliday to replace second baseman Tony Kemp, who is having a hard time this season. The Orioles swept the Red Sox with Holliday on board in the last two games.

However, the Brewers halted their winning streak with an 11-1 victory at their home game. The O’s will focus on securing a victory over them, while Baltimore fans will be hoping to see their rookie star get his debut hit.

