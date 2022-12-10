Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez were quite the steamy power couple back in the day, and while they are not together anymore, their famous popcorn love photograph from 2011 still excites their fans.

In 2011, the actress was photographed feeding popcorn to the New York Yankees superstar while on a date at the Super Bowl.

Cameron later gave a detailed account of the incident while speaking to David Letterman on CBS’s The Late Show, and even confessed that she doesn’t like sharing her food unless it is someone very special.

“We were watching the game, and I was eating, and I was getting down to, like, the last couple pieces of popcorn,” Diaz, 38, told David Letterman on CBS’s The Late Show. “And all of a sudden, I see a hand coming in. And I’m like, anybody who knows me does not put their hand in my food, especially when it’s close to my mouth.”

“And I said, ‘What are you it’s mine!’ And then I went, ‘You know what? I love you too much. I’m going to give it to you. You deserve it.’ And it was the only piece of popcorn that I even put near his face, and they happened to have the camera on right when I did it.”

The spark between the two was already evident, but all the rumors surrounding the pair suddenly made sense as soon as the photo went viral.

Cameron Diaz feeds Alex Rodriguez popcorn during a date in 2011 (Image via FOX)

The photo only took a few minutes to spread like wildfire, with friends and family alerting the two that their cozy photo was making the rounds online, much to the couple's surprise.

“We started laughing so hard,” she told Letterman. “Like, ‘Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?’ ”

Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz's dating history

Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz briefly dated for a year from 2010 to 2011. Sources claim the pair met at a pre-Super Bowl party organized by talent agency CAA in Miami, Florida, and were spotted becoming flirtatious with each other.

The Charlie's Angels star and Rodriguez often kept a low profile together, avoiding the media glare to stop the subsequent rumor-mongering from going into overdrive.

The pair finally split in June 2011, citing that they wanted to focus on their respective careers. Cameron and A-Rod reconnected temporarily after the original split claims in early June before calling it quits for good in September.

