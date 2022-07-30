“Can they afford Soto now?” “Yeah Soto is a Cardinal” - San Diego Padres extend Joe Musgrove on a $100M deal, fans fear Juan Soto acquisition improbable

The San Diego Padres reportedly signed starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to a 5-year $100 million deal. Musgrove has had an incredible 2022 season, posting a 8-3 record with a 2.63 ERA.

The San Diego Padres have now locked up their ace for the next several seasons, a significant move in the NL West. Jon Heyman was the first to report the breaking news.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise given the recent trade rumors of the team being linked to acquiring Juan Soto. By locking up Musgrove long-term, this will likely lessen the chances of acquiring the young superstar.

The deal for Musgrove gives the Padres a long-term starting pitcher that they can commit to. Musgrove is reliable and only 29 years old, securing at least 30 or more starts in 2021 and 2019.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the breaking news. The deal has many fans wondering whether or not the team can afford to acquire Juan Soto.

Others are wondering if this now makes Soto a favorite to go to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Some Padres fans are glad that the deal is done.

However, other Padres fans are upset that Soto may not be traded to the team.

Overall, the Padres remain able to acquire Juan Soto despite this contract extension. It all comes down to how aggressive A.J. Preller and the San Diego front office want to be as they look to make the World Series for the first time since 1998.

San Diego Padres: What's on Tap?

San Diego Padres v Detroit Tigers

The Padres began a critical three-game interleague series against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park tonight. The team takes the field with a record of 55-45 and are 12 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.

However, the Padres maintain a 2.5 game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies for a Wild Card spot.

Following their series against the Minnesota Twins, the Padres host the Colorado Rockies for a five-game series before facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While the Padres may be too far back in the standings to catch Los Angeles in the NL West, they may be able to secure a spot in the playoffs. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

