Can Ronald Acuna Jr. hit 40 home runs and steal 60 bases? MVP favorite's shot at MLB history, examined

It seems that there is nothing that a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr. cannot do. The 25-year-old outfielder has put the league on notice, as the Atlanta Braves superstar is loudly delivering one of the best and most dynamic seasons in recent memory, making him a frontrunner for the National League MVP.

The three-time All-Star has been incredible this season, batting .333 with 11 home runs, 30 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases through 53 games for the Braves. According to Fangraphs, if Ronald Acuna Jr. is able to play all 162 games this season, he would finish the 2023 campaign with 34 home runs, 92 RBIs, and a whopping 67 stolen bases.

While these projections can fluctuate with every single game, there is a realistic possibility that the Atlanta Braves outfielder could become the first player in MLB history to finish with a 40 home run and 60 stolen base season.

There is a possibility that Ronald Acuna Jr. slows down, as the MLB season is a long grind, however, as long as he remains healthy, he could make history for the Atlanta Braves. The 25-year-old is the betting favorite to win the NL MVP on the gambling website Bet365, currently sitting at +110 odds to win the award.

If Ronald Acuna Jr. clears the 30 home run and 50 stolen base threshold, he would become only the third player to do so

No player in baseball history has ever reached the incredible 40/60 milestone, however, only two players have ever come close. The first was two-time All-star Eric Davis in 1987, who as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, hit 37 home runs with 50 stolen bases. While 50 stolen bases are impressive by itself, the year prior, Davis stole an unfathomable 80 bases.

The only other player to accomplish this feat is the polarizing Barry Bonds. In 1990 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Bonds hit 33 home runs and swiped 53 bases en route to his first MVP award. The divisive superstar went on to win six more MVP awards before retiring after the 2007 season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is currently on pace to not only join this group of players but surpass them. Here's hoping he can remain healthy for the entirety of the 2023 campaign.

