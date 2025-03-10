Cardinals analyst blasts Yankees sportscaster's Nolan Arenado for Marcus Stroman trade suggestion: "Doesn't make any sense"

On Sunday, St. Louis Cardinals analyst JD Hafron spoke about Nolan Arenado's future on the Locked on Cardinals podcast. With the Cardinals' desire to offload the expensive superstar being well-known, several franchises have tried their hand at bringing in the eight-time All-Star this past offseason.

Nothing concrete, however, has materialized so far. Off late, Arenado has increasingly been linked to a move to the New York Yankees, who could do nicely with a safe glove at third base.

"Nolan Arenado's name continues to be brought up in trade speculation ... He has now reportedly added two teams to his list of places he'd be willing to go (New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies)," the analyst said. "The New York Media is trying like hell to get Nolan Arenado out of St. Louis, and to Gotham City, as fast as they can."

"Jon Heyman (New York Post) wrote about Nolan Arenado being with the rebuilding Cardinals, and how it's a shame that Nolan Arenado has to play for our poor Cardinals, who are just going to be dog cr*p apparently this year." JD Hafron added.

The key issue with the whole proposition, from a Cardinals' perspective, is that the rumors talk about a potential Arenado - Marcus Stroman swap, which "makes no sense," according to Hafron.

"You'd like the Cardinals to take your bad contract in exchange for one of the greatest defensive third basemen of all time, All-Star caliber third baseman ... ?" The Cardinals insider said. "You're gonna give us Marcus Stroman? That's what you think would make sense? Sure, that'd make sense for the Yankees, doesn't make any sense for the Cardinals."

St. Louis Cardinals POBO talks about Nolan Arenado situation

Having listened to several offers for their third baseman this offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals have still not been able to offload Nolan Arenado. As the new season inches closer, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talked about what his mindset was at the moment, and why things did not pan out the way they were hoping.

"I definitely feel like it's a better chance than not. ... I think right now the mindset has to be that Nolan Arenado is our third baseman," Mozeliak said. "We thought all along that we could probably do something this offseason, but it just hasn’t happened."

"I think you can determine on your own why it might not be happening: due to the free agent market or it could be who's available on the free-agent market," he said. "I imagine there’s a direct correlation there, but ultimately, I do not have a large list of teams. It (Arenado's negotiations) hasn’t moved at the pace many of us had hoped for."

Having endured a tough season in 2024, fans will be hoping Arenado is able to show his class in the new campaign and perhaps turn all the failed attempts at getting rid of him into a blessing in disguise for the Cardinals.

