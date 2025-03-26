Cardinals insider gets honest about Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, and Willson Contreras's mainstream appeal

It will be an interesting season for the St. Louis Cardinals as the team continues to enter a new era of baseball for the organization. The team has been looking to open up more opportunities for some of their young players to get reps, along with moving on from veterans such as Paul Goldschmidt, Lance Lynn, and Andrew Kittredge in free agency.

Ad

The St. Louis Cardinals have not reached the postseason since 2020 and might have a tough road ahead of them this year if they are going to break this streak. Even though the Cardinals have some proven veteran superstars on their roster such as Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras, it is not a roster that is garnering much excitement heading into the new campaign.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the latest episode of Cardinals Territory, hosts Katie Woo and Bernie Miklasz discussed all things about the team heading into 2025. One of those topics was the preceived lack of star power on the roster and how is it not a team that has many fans across Major League Baseball excited.

"Nolan Arenado, of course, future Hall of Famer, by all means a star but when you think about his performance in St. Louis over the last two years, I think he'd be the first to say it wasn't star worthy. Willson Contreras, he's a name that fans love... Masyn Winn has the opportunity to be... But you're right, with all due respect, it's a boring roster [5:34], Woo explained.

Ad

St. Louis only has five All-Stars on their roster, most of which are considered strong but not at the top of their positions. Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, Willson Contreras, Ryan Helsley, and Nolan Arenado are the five players who have been named to All-Star teams in the past, however, aside from maybe Arenado, none of these players are huge household names entering the season.

"These are not names that MLB is marketing. These are not names you're going to see on ESPN. The Cardinals one Sunday Night Baseball game, they barely have any of the 6pm Saturday FOX games, I think they have a couple Apple ones. You know the good teams are on ESPN and the Cardinals are on their one time [6:00]," Woo continued.

Ad

The St. Louis Cardinals have a number of young players who could take a significant jump this season

St. Louis might lack the proven, veteran star power that teams such as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers possess, however, they do have a number of intriguing players looking to make their mark.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The aforemention Masyn Winn has struggled mightily in Spring Training, however he has the tools to become a dynamic star in the Majors. Other players who could start to make a name for themselves this include Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Victor Scott II. If one of these players steps up, they could give the franchise some much-needed star power.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback