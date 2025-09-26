Cardinals legend Albert Pujols reveals approach to managing Juan Soto-starring Dominican Republic at 2026 WBC

A four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger award winner, Juan Soto is one of the best in the business when it comes to hitting. Currently batting .265, with 43 home runs and 105 RBIs, the Dominican has once again enjoyed a standout season.

Ad

At the World Baseball Classic, which will take place in 2026, Juan Soto is set to represent the Dominican Republic.

Another Dominican superstar that will be in action at the tournament is Albert Pujols. Instead of featuring on the field, however, Pujols will be carrying out his duties in the dugout, as the manager of the Dominican Republic baseball team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Featuring in an exclusive interview on the "New York Post Sports" YouTube channel on Friday, Pujols spoke about the "honor" of being chosen to lead his country for the competition, and how he is working hard to prepare for it.

Ad

Trending

"I'm a player's manager. I have the opportunity to go back this year to the Dominican Republic, and to be able to lead them to a championship. They honored me, and gave me the opportunity to lead the World Baseball Classic [team]. So, I'm doing a lot of hard work with that. Now I'm really focused on that."

Ad

Ad

Further, Pujols spoked about his aspirations of managing a team in the big leagues in the future.

"Hopefully [after this] I get an opportunity to be a manager in the big leagues. I'm staying busy in the things that I know and that I'm good at, just trying to continue to set an example for others," Pujols said [8:53]

Ad

Alongside Juan Soto, several other big league stars are set to suit up for the Dominican Republic in 2026

Looking at how many Dominican players ply their trades in the big leagues at the moment, it is safe to say the country has no problems when it comes to producing talented baseball players.

That fact is reflected in their stacked National Team roster. Alongside Juan Soto, several other well-known big leaguers are set to suit up for the Dominican Republic come 2026.

Ad

Juan Soto in action for the Dominican Republic - Source: Getty

For pitching, they can call upon the likes of Freddy Peralta, Luis Gil and Emmanuel Clase. Infielders include big names such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Elly De La Cruz and Willy Adames.

Meanwhile, Fernando Tatis Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Julio Rodriguez can take care of business in the outfield. Catchers Yainer Diaz and Gary Sanchez are two of the favorites to feature behind home plate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More