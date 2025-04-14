Cardinals star gives major reason why fans should support the team

Currently 7-8, the St. Louis Cardinals have started the new season a touch slow. However, the team has been showing signs of improvement of late, beating the reigning NL East champions, the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-0 on Sunday to clinch their most recent series at home.

Despite it being the rubber game of the series against a high-quality opponent, it was surprising to see plenty of empty seats at Busch Stadium, especially considering it was a weekend game. Addressing the matter, catcher and first baseman Willson Contreras urged fans to continue supporting the team and not to give up on them.

"We play for them. I don't know why they're not here," he said on Sunday. "I mean, (I'm sure) they have their reasons, I'm not saying nothing. But, you guys (fans) know that we play for you guys and we need you guys."

"You guys give us energy," he added. "One thing that I'm going to say, don't stop believing in this team because we have everything in this clubhouse to compete. The energy we've been showing from day one to now is amazing."

Contreras played a key role in the Cardinals' comfortable victory on Sunday, hitting an all-important two-run homer to get the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Nolan Arenado looks to 'give it everything' with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025

Having endured a disappointing season on an individual level in 2024, the St. Louis Cardinals were actively looking to trade Nolan Arenado during the offseason, reportedly listening to several offers from the likes of the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

However, with no deal ultimately being finalized as it was reported that the no-trade clause in Arenado's contract was a significant deterrent, it appears the eight-time All-Star is now fully committed to helping the Cardinals to a successful season in 2025.

"It was awkward at first,” Arenado said of coming to camp after it appeared that he would be traded away. “I was also at peace that I can’t control any of these things besides getting myself ready for the season. That’s what I really wrapped my head around. I’m going to be here. I am happy that I’m here. And I’m going to give it everything."

As St. Louis aims to reach the postseason for the first time since 2022, fans will hope Arenado is able to fulfill his goals for the 2025 season and get back to his best.

