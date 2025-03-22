Carlos Correa pays heartwarming tribute to wife Daniella Rodriguez with custom glove for 2025 MLB season

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa is known for his stellar defense on the field, but his glove choice is also capturing hearts off the diamond. Earlier this spring, Correa was spotted wearing an unconventional pink-colored glove, driving intrigue among many.

However, it was only during his latest spring training game that fans got to know the meaning behind why he wears that special pink glove. It holds a special meaning to his wife, Daniella Rodriguez.

On Friday, Daniella reposted a clip of Carlos flashing his stylish pink glove with the caption:

"Bestie married a good one 💞"

Daniella's Instagram story

The clip Daniella shared was from during a spring training game, where the announcer revealed the special meaning behind Correa's pink glove.

"Carlos has a new glove this season. That's going to be his gamer, a pink glove," the announcer said. "That's his wife's favorite color. Talking to his wife, he said, this is going to be my gamer this year. Pink glove. And he's thanking his wife for what she does for the family."

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella shares glimpses from Twins charity softball game

Earlier this month, the annual charity softball game was played between Minnesota Twins players' wives and girlfriends against the ones for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The game featured several Twins' partners in action, including Carlos Correa's wife Daniella, Royce Lewis' wife Samantha, Bryon Buxton's wife Lindsey, Brooks Lee's partner Delanie Dunkle, Louis Varland's wife Maddie, Trevor Larnach's spouse Jessica and Christian Vázquez's wife Gabriela Otero.

However, the Twins team lost the game to the Rays counterpart, 14-11. Brandon Lowe's wife, Madison Lowe, homered three times in the victory and earned the MVP.

Daniella shared pictures from their outing at the Twins and Tampa Bay Rays Families Charity Softball Game.

"Annual Charity Softball Game with the Twins girls🥎❤️" she wrote.

Both their sons, Kylo Daniel Correa (born November 29, 2021) and Kenzo (born March 11, 2023), were also present at the game. The event took place at Charlotte Sports Park. Prior to their games, the Rays and the Twins completed their spring training fixture.

