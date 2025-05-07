Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares adorable moment of Yankees star painting with son Silo

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon has stepped up for his club. With Gerrit Cole done for the season and Luis Gil on the IL, he has been a presence that the club has needed.

He has started eight games this year, holding together a 4-3 record with a 2.96 ERA across 48.2 innings of work. Over the course of his last five starts, the lefty has only given up six earned runs.

While he has been a star on the mound so far, the same goes for his dad status. His wife Ashley posted an adorable photo of the Yankees lefty getting his hands dirty with his son Silo.

"Super dad" said Ashley.

Ashley Rodon's Instagram Story

As the Bronx Bombers have an evening game at home against the San Diego Padres, Rodon had time to kill Wednesday morning. He spent that time doing arts and crafts with his son as his daughter Willow was in the background.

The family had the crayons and markers out, enjoying the beautiful weather. They look to make the most of their time together during the gruelingly long MLB season.

The family even accomplished a milestone in late April. Both Bo and Silo had their first-ever T-ball game, following in the footsteps of their two-time All-Star father.

Yankees lose despite Carlos Rodon's gem against the Padres

New York Yankees - Carlos Rodon (Photo via IMAGN)

Carlos Rodon threw a gem in his latest start on Monday against the Padres. He went 6.2 strong innings, giving up zero runs on three hits while striking out five batters.

He put his club in a position to win the ballgame, but the bullpen imploded once again. Fernando Cruz took over in relief after Rodon was taken out and closed out the inning without a threat.

However, Devin Williams came into the game following Cruz and had trouble. He let up three runs on three hits while walking two batters. Luke Weaver then came into the game to give up a run.

San Diego would go on to win the game by a score of 4-3. Xander Bogaerts drove in the deciding run in the eighth inning, giving the Yanks a tough loss.

Despite the loss, fans should be impressed by what they saw and are seeing from the lefty. Rodon has stepped it up for his club, and the six-year, $162 million contract they gave him looks much better.

