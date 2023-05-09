Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon has the mystery going around him of whether he'll be appearing for the remaining season. This conundrum has the Yankees fans in turmoil over the future of their team's performance.

He was signed by the Yankees in December 2022 for a six-year contract worth $162 million. Yet even with the huge amount of signing fee, the pitcher only appeared for one spring training game in 2023. The game was between the Yankees and the Atlanta Braves.

Following that game, Carlos Rodon reported that he feeling minor discomfort in the elbow which soon grew to him feeling a strain in his back. Although the player has been attending physical, no news of him fully recovering or even his complete injury has come out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Amongst the despondent fans, rumors started circulating that Carlos Rodon would be missing the rest of the 2023 season. Jomboy, a sports commentator, gave flames to the rumor on the Talking Yankees podcast. A fan on Twitter posted about which got him an unexpected reply.

"Jomboy said on Talkin’ Yanks that he’s heard from unverified sources within the Yankees building not to get your hopes up on Rodon pitching this year"- posted a Twitter user

Yankee Mandela @YankeeMandela Jomboy said on Talkin’ Yanks that he’s heard from unverified sources within the Yankees building not to get your hopes up on Rodon pitching this year Jomboy said on Talkin’ Yanks that he’s heard from unverified sources within the Yankees building not to get your hopes up on Rodon pitching this year

Ashley Rodon, the pitcher's wife, unexpectedly replied to the tweet with a scathing remark of her own. This remark also managed to stop the spreading of rumors in a single sweep.

"Bullsh*t. -reliable source," said Ashley in response.

Rodon had suffered a shoulder injury back in 2017 when he played for the Chicago White Sox. He also sprained his wrist back in 2016 while with the same team.

Fans have opposing reactions to Carlos Rodon's wife snapping at the fan

Ashley Rodon's clear snap back to the false rumor has fans in a frenzy. While some absolutely love the snazzy reply, many fans who weren't happy with Rodon's injury and subsequent absence, were not in favor of her.

Some of the tweets that didn't like Ashley's attitude are posted below.

"Oh good as if the Yankee season hasn’t been embarrassing enough now the wife of a player who signed a massive contract and hasn’t throw a pitch is fighting with media on twitter," said a user.

Rossscoooo @RC_cog @AshleyRodon @Yankees_Blue @YankeeMandela Oh good as if the Yankee season hasn’t been embarrassing enough now the wife of a player who signed a massive contract and hasn’t throw a pitch is fighting with media on twitter @AshleyRodon @Yankees_Blue @YankeeMandela Oh good as if the Yankee season hasn’t been embarrassing enough now the wife of a player who signed a massive contract and hasn’t throw a pitch is fighting with media on twitter

"Your man just stole $160 mill. What do you care if he pitches or not," said another Twitter user.

Crypto Chanterelle @Bognetter @AshleyRodon @YankeeMandela Your man just stole $160 mill. What do you care if he pitches or not. @AshleyRodon @YankeeMandela Your man just stole $160 mill. What do you care if he pitches or not.

"You’re so funny Ashley, your husband is done accept it and move on. He took the Yankees to the cleaners and will probably never pitch for them. He’s too frail he needs to go to the retirement villa," said Marc Anthony from Twitter.

Marc Anthony @msanthony2011 @AshleyRodon @YankeeMandela You’re so funny Ashley, your husband is done except it and move on. He took the Yankees to the cleaners and will probably never pitch for them. He’s too frail he needs to go to the retirement villa. @AshleyRodon @YankeeMandela You’re so funny Ashley, your husband is done except it and move on. He took the Yankees to the cleaners and will probably never pitch for them. He’s too frail he needs to go to the retirement villa.

However, there were many users who like the sass and supported the Yankees pitcher's wife.

"Ooh she cookin," Twitter user.

"LFG ASHLEY QUEEN OF NEW YORK," commented another Twitter user.

Carlos Rodon is expected to return to the field seeing the tweet made by his wife. Hopefully, the Yankees flamethrower would be back soon to help the team win.

Poll : 0 votes