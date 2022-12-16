Former LHP and Yankee legend CC Sabathia was overjoyed to learn of Aaron Judge's re-signing with the Yankees. According to Sabathia, Judge is set to continue playing baseball in the Bronx for the rest of his career. Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million contract on Wednesday, which relieved his former Yankee colleague.

"CC Sabathia happy to see Aaron Judge stick with Yankees: 'Drama is over'" - nypostsports

The fact that the contract was finalized at this stage in the offseason, gives the Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman plenty of time to build the rest of the roster around Judge.

CC Sabathia knows how the Yanks feel after re-signing their ace bomber, Aaron Judge

Naturally, Sabathia might be predisposed because he played on Judge's Bronx team for four years, but many would still concur. Judge recently had one of the best MLB seasons in history, setting an AL record with 62 home runs, batting .311, and winning his first-ever MVP trophy.

Gossip Bucket @GossipBucket CC Sabathia Says Yankees Didn't Overpay For Aaron Judge: The price tag to keep Aaron Judge in pinstripes was expensive ... but according to CC Sabathia, the outfielder was worth every penny of the $360 MILLION deal! Judge finally decided to re-sign with… dlvr.it/SfHWww CC Sabathia Says Yankees Didn't Overpay For Aaron Judge: The price tag to keep Aaron Judge in pinstripes was expensive ... but according to CC Sabathia, the outfielder was worth every penny of the $360 MILLION deal! Judge finally decided to re-sign with… dlvr.it/SfHWww

"CC Sabathia Says Yankees Didn't Overpay For Aaron Judge: The price tag to keep Aaron Judge in pinstripes was expensive ... but according to CC Sabathia, the outfielder was worth every penny of the $360 MILLION deal!" - GossipBucket

The court is in session, for the Judge is back

Judge signed the largest free-agent contract in baseball history nine months after turning down a $213.5 million contract extension from the Yankees. Judge then went on to establish a single-season American League record with 62 home runs.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees ‍⚖️ AARON JUDGE IS STAYING IN NEW YORK!‍⚖️ AARON JUDGE IS STAYING IN NEW YORK! 👨‍⚖️ https://t.co/KLUmQNdACt

"AARON JUDGE IS STAYING IN NEW YORK!" - snyyankees

The Yankees, on the other hand, don't just play for success; their goal is to win a World Series, and they haven't even made it there since their last title in 2009. New York batted a combined .198 in their three most recent ALCS outings. They lost all three to the Astros, including a four-game sweep in 2022 where they hit just .162 with nine runs.

GM Brian Cashman must now get back to work and improve the Yankees through more substantial deals and/or free-agent signings. His task a hefty one after Aaron Judge's 62-homer, AL MVP campaign last season resulted in yet another poor postseason.

Poll : 0 votes