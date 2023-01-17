Rafael Devers, a third baseman for the Red Sox, has been officially signed to a 10-year agreement that begins in 2024 and lasts through the 2033 season, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

After agreeing to terms on a $17.5 million contract for 2023 in order to avoid arbitration, Devers agreed to terms on a 10-year, $313.5 million extension (not an 11-year, $331 million extension) with the Red Sox last week. At a news conference held at Fenway Park on Wednesday, the 26-year-old officially sealed the deal.

"Raffy Wanted To Be In Boston" - Chaim Bloom

"Rafael Devers will be in Boston for the foreseeable future after his massive extension was announced. Chaim Bloom gets into the details of Devers' new deal with the RedSox" - MLBNEtworkRadio

The long-term contract will defer $7.5 million for each season. The money will be payable 10 years after the season in which it is earned, and half of the money will be paid out on February 1 and the other half on November 30. If Devers were dealt with, the receiving team would be responsible for paying him a $2 million assignment bonus.

Rafael Devers always wanted to remain with the Red Sox

Rafael Devers' $313.5 million contract is the most expensive and lengthy one the Red Sox have ever offered, exceeding the seven-year, $217 million deals David Price and Manny Ramirez signed in December 2015 and 2000, respectively.

All told, Boston will spend $331 million on Devers over the course of the next 11 years, keeping the two-time All-Star under club control until 2033, or more specifically, until the end of his age-36 season.

Beyond the Monster @BeyondtheMnstr Today the Red Sox officially announce Rafael Devers for 11 more seasons.



Devers recently had a terrific season that increased the value of his services. In 141 games, he hit .295/.358/.521, had 88 RBI, and hit 27 home homers. The 26-year-old was ranked in the 94th percentile for predicted slugging percentage and the 95th percentile for expected batting average by Baseball Savant (.497).

Since making his MLB debut in 2017, Devers has consistently excelled at the plate. He is eighth among third basemen in terms of wOBA (.388) and wRC+ during that time (123). Rafael Devers' signing has hinted that the free-spending days of the Dave Dombrowski era are returning, but it is a clear indication of a different strategy going forward.

It will be interesting to see what impact Devers can have on the team now that Xander Bogaerts is gone, and the Red Sox fans will be putting all their eggs in Raffy's basket.

