Liam Hendriks, the Chicago White Sox reliever who recently returned from a battle with cancer, is headed to the Injured List. Following a five game return to the bullpen in which Hendriks posted a 5.40 ERA, the reliever is back on the shelf once again. The White Sox have not been able to catch much of a break this season.

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Prior to today’s series finale vs. Miami, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte. Prior to today’s series finale vs. Miami, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte.

The White Sox tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Prior to today’s series finale vs. Miami, the White Sox placed right-handed pitcher Liam Hendriks on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation and recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Class AAA Charlotte."

The severity of the injury has not been revealed. The fact that it's inflammation in his throwing elbow is certainly cause for concern, though. This is compounded by the rise of Tomm John-needing arm injuries in the past few years.

White Sox fans, who have had a tough go this season, are very frustrated with this latest setback.

Jason @ThaFanMan @whitesox Probably shouldn’t have had him throw 36 pitches his first night back from cancer smh @whitesox Probably shouldn’t have had him throw 36 pitches his first night back from cancer smh

mcnwn8 @baezed9 @whitesox @MLB I'm so upset. I'm a Cubs fan, but I hope he recovers very quickly. I'm so sorry this happened. @whitesox @MLB I'm so upset. I'm a Cubs fan, but I hope he recovers very quickly. I'm so sorry this happened.

GoGoSox40 @gogosox40 @whitesox I dont like this. My mother in law has/had the same type of cancer 4 times over the past 4 years and whenever inflammation happens her cancer is back. I hope it isn't the same here. @whitesox I dont like this. My mother in law has/had the same type of cancer 4 times over the past 4 years and whenever inflammation happens her cancer is back. I hope it isn't the same here.

Cj Metzler @cjswashedlol @TalkinBaseball_ man that sucks but if he beat cancer he can beat this @TalkinBaseball_ man that sucks but if he beat cancer he can beat this

Hendriks inspired the world with his defeat of cancer and further inspired the White Sox when he triumphantly returned to the mound. Unfortunately, that return was incredibly brief and the fan base will cross their fingers and hope that one of the most electric relievers in baseball isn't done for the season.

Chicago White Sox have had a myriad of issues this season

Not only are the Chicago White Sox once again missing their emotional leader and one of the most fun players in the game once again in Liam Hendriks, this season has been brutal for them.

The Chicago White Sox have labored this year

They're 29-37 despite many predicting them to challenge for the AL Central. They're only 4.5 games back, but Fangraphs gives them a measly 8.1% chance of making the playoffs right now.

Their star players have struggled with the lone exception being Luis Robert. Their pitching has been awful and they've been hit by the injury bug, too.

One MLB insider once suggested that this team was underperforming their talent more than anyone in a long time. The season has been long and brutal, but as mentioned, they're just 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins.

Poll : 0 votes