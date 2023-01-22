Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale looks healthy and ready to go for the upcoming season. Injuries have limited Sale's time on the mound over the previous three seasons. Sale has appeared in just 14 games for the club since 2020.

During his peak, Sale was regarded as one of the league's best pitchers. He is a seven-time All-Star, a World Series champion and on two occasions led the American League in strikeouts (2015, 2017).

A series of freak injuries have hampered Sale's career, forcing him to be sidelined for a lengthy stretch. Despite the setbacks, Sale sounded upbeat about the future:

Per a recent MLB article, Sale was speaking at the Red Sox Winter Weekend event and looked calm and relaxed.

Ian Browne @IanMBrowne "Humpty Dumpty got put back together." Chris Sale, in a good mood as he discusses his comeback from a 2022 of freak injuries. "Humpty Dumpty got put back together." Chris Sale, in a good mood as he discusses his comeback from a 2022 of freak injuries.

Sale missed the entire 2020 season due to Tommy John Surgery. The Boston Red Sox activated him halfway through the 2021 season but he pitched in just 12 games, including the postseason. Sale finished the season with an impressive 5-1 record and a 3.16 ERA. At that point, it appeared as if the star pitcher was back.

The following year, however, Sale suffered a rib stress fracture that would keep him out of spring training. He returned in July and pitched just 5.2 innings before a line drive by the New York Yankees' Aaron Hicks sidelined him once again with a finger fracture. Any chance of a return was ruled out after a freak bike accident later that year.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has pitched just 57.1 innings over the previous 3 seasons

For the first time in three years, the star pitcher looks healthy and fit. The news could not have come at a better time for a Red Sox organization that has struggled of late. The mood around the club has been gloomy due to poor results and issues with ownership persist.

MLB @MLB Chris Sale immaculate inning Chris Sale immaculate inning 🚨 Chris Sale immaculate inning 🚨 https://t.co/nXPmtASVzg

After finishing last-place in the AL East with a 78-84 record, the club will hope to bounce back in 2023.

Sale is one of the last remaining pieces of the fondly remembered 2018 World Series championship side. A strong start to the season might be just what the Red Sox needs to stir up some enthusiasm within the fanbase. If Sale can stay healthy, he is capable of being one of MLB's most dominant starting pitchers.

