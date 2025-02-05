Chris Taylor's wife Mary pens heartfelt message for Dodgers Tommy Edman, Alex Veisa, James Outman's wives & Tyler Glasnow's girlfriend

Chris Taylor Foundation, run by Dodgers star Chris Taylor and his wife Mary, successfully hosted their second annual Polar Plunge event on Sunday at the Manhattan Beach Pier. The event required participants to take a chilly plunge into the Pacific Ocean.

The event served as a fundraiser for the Friendship Foundation, which supports individuals with disabilities, and the Los Angeles Fire Department, which has been battling the LA wildfires. Many Dodgers teammates showed their support by attending the event with their wives and girlfriends.

On Tuesday, Mary took to social media to share a touching message dedicated to her fellow MLB WAGs. She reposted a heartwarming selfie of Kristin Edman (wife of Tommy Edman), Kayla Vesia (wife of Alex Vesia), Dasha Outman (wife of James Outman) and Meghan Murphy (girlfriend of Tyler Glasnow), all of whom stayed an extra night in Los Angeles to support her:

"Meant the world to me that these girls (and more) came out to support! Our offseasons are precious, and spring training is about to start… they all had to stay one more night in LA to be there 💜," Mary wrote, tagging the @ladodgerwives page.

Mary's Instagram story

LA Dodgers family reunion at Chris Taylor Foundation's second annual Polar Plunge

It was like a pre-season reunion for the Dodgers teammates, with several players attending and enjoying their time at the event.

Some of the teammates spotted at the event included Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas, Tommy Edman, Tanner Scott, Tyler Glasnow, Alex Vesia, Anthony Banda, Evan Phillips, Tony Gonsolin, James Outman, Ben Casparius, Emmet Sheehan and Michael Grove.

The @ladodgerswives social media handle shared glimpses of the event, capturing the strong sense of community among the players and their families:

"On Sunday, we joined the @ct3foundation to take the plunge for @thefriendshipfoundation and @lafdfoundation. We are so humbled to support these important causes! 💙" the caption read.

The connection between the LA Dodgers family was visible during the World Series as well. For Game 5 of the World Series, the group of wives and girlfriends flew down to the Yankee Stadium to cheer their partners, who eventually won the game and the title.

Now, with the Dodgers favored by betting odds to repeat as champions in 2025, expect this group to create even more memorable stories in the future.

