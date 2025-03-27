Christian Yelich delivers 2-word flex on his career before Opening Day game while vibing to Kendrick Lamar

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich enjoyed a strong first half of the 2024 season, batting .315 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs, earning his third All-Star selection.

Ad

The second half of the season, however, was extremely frustrating for the 33-year-old. Having suffered a back issue shortly after the All-Star break, Yelich originally planned to refrain from operating on the injury until the end of the season. But as his condition worsened, the veteran was forced to throw in the towel and undergo surgery in mid-August, effectively ending his season prematurely.

Yelich has now returned to training, featuring regularly in the Brewers' spring training games, and is on track to become a fixture in skipper Pat Murphy's lineup day in, and day out. Entering his 13th year as a pro, Yelich took to Instagram to post a video reminding fans of his big-league pedigree, while Kendrick Lamar's hit track 'All the Stars' played in the background.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Year 13 🔵🟡" Christian Yelich captioned his Instagram post.

Ad

After being drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2010, Yelich made his big league debut in 2013. He arrived in Milwaukee prior to the 2018 season via a trade and quickly established himself as a key player, becoming a fixture at left field ever since.

Christian Yelich humorously responds as Brewers are classed as 'underdogs' despite recent success

Despite the Milwaukee Brewers having won their division, the NL Central, for the past two seasons, they were classed as 'underdogs' heading into the new season by many analysts. Replying to those claims, veteran hitter Christian Yelich humorously had his say.

Ad

"I feel like we're under the radar every year, which is fine ... It's your guys' fault, probably," Yelich jokingly said, via MLB Network.

"We got some athletic guys that can do a lot of different things on the baseball field, underrated, overrated, you know. It doesn't matter at the end of the day. You have to play the game. Whether you're the favorite or the underdog, you still have to play the six-month season and navigate through everything," Yelich added.

In the new season, Brewers fans will hope Yelich and his teammates can continue to defy the 'underdog' tag often associated with them and make it three NL Central title wins in a row.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback