New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger faced off against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, over the past weekend.

Ad

While Cody sweated it out on the field, his wife, Chase Carter, appeared to take the opportunity to meet up with some of her best baseball friends, such as Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy and Will Smith's wife, Cara.

On Tuesday, Chase Bellinger took to Instagram to share a series of snaps featuring the trio, as the group enjoyed a glamorous evening in the town.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"BIGGGGGG dump" Chase Bellinger captioned her Instagram post

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Will Smith's time playing for the Dodgers overlapped for a brief period, and it appears their respective spouses are also quite a tight-knit group, just like the players themselves.

Cody Bellinger's wife Chase, posts an adorable Mother's Day message featuring daughters Caiden and Cy

As America celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11, two-time All-Star Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter, shared a series of adorable snaps alongside her two daughters, Caiden and Cy, to celebrate the special day. Alongside the cute images, Chase also penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

Ad

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s out there. It was very difficult to find a photo of just my girls and I. I’m sure every mom can relate😂 but Father’s Day and their birthday posts I’ve got that covered … a whole camera roll" Chase Bellinger captioned her Instagram post

Ad

Ad

According to sources, Cody first connected with model Chase in 2017, as the two came across each other's profiles on social media. Continuing to bond online for a few years, the pair first met in person in 2020, and their relationship developed from there.

Three years later, the couple got married. Their firstborn, Caiden, was born in November of 2021, while their second child Cy, arrived in April of 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More