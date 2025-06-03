New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger faced off against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, over the past weekend.
While Cody sweated it out on the field, his wife, Chase Carter, appeared to take the opportunity to meet up with some of her best baseball friends, such as Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy and Will Smith's wife, Cara.
On Tuesday, Chase Bellinger took to Instagram to share a series of snaps featuring the trio, as the group enjoyed a glamorous evening in the town.
"BIGGGGGG dump" Chase Bellinger captioned her Instagram post
Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Will Smith's time playing for the Dodgers overlapped for a brief period, and it appears their respective spouses are also quite a tight-knit group, just like the players themselves.
Cody Bellinger's wife Chase, posts an adorable Mother's Day message featuring daughters Caiden and Cy
As America celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11, two-time All-Star Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter, shared a series of adorable snaps alongside her two daughters, Caiden and Cy, to celebrate the special day. Alongside the cute images, Chase also penned a heartfelt note in the caption.
"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mama’s out there. It was very difficult to find a photo of just my girls and I. I’m sure every mom can relate😂 but Father’s Day and their birthday posts I’ve got that covered … a whole camera roll" Chase Bellinger captioned her Instagram post
According to sources, Cody first connected with model Chase in 2017, as the two came across each other's profiles on social media. Continuing to bond online for a few years, the pair first met in person in 2020, and their relationship developed from there.
Three years later, the couple got married. Their firstborn, Caiden, was born in November of 2021, while their second child Cy, arrived in April of 2023.