Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens bumps into ex-US Open champion Emma Radacanu at lavish hotel opening in Dubai

Former MLB first-round pick Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens recently tied the knot. The celebrity couple has often been spotted at various events, given their collaboration with brands.

Recently, Hudgens was spotted at the star-studded opening of the One&Only One Za'abeel resort in Dubai, which attracted several A-list celebrities. The 'High School Musical' actress took to Instagram to share glimpses from the opening.

She also bumped into 2021 US Open champion Emma Radacanu and shared a picture with her as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Had such a magical time making new friends and celebrating the opening of the One&Only One Za’abeel. What a stunning place," Hudgens wrote in the caption

Jennifer Lopez headlined the event with a musical performance on the opening night, which saw celebs, including Idris Elba, Mark Ronson, Naomi Campbell and Angelababy.

Relationship timeline of Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Cole Tucker met his future wife, Vanessa Hudgens, in a Zoom meditation room. Soon, Hudgen got in touch with Tucker through Instagram DMs, and the couple started dating.

“I mean, I’m such a go-getter,” she revealed. “If I want something or someone, I just go after ‘em. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there’s no shame in making the first move.”

In Nov. 2020, the duo got into the public eye when they were spotted enjoying dinner at the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, the couple pronounced their love for each other on Instagram.

A year later, in an interview with CBS, Tucker acknowledged his relationship with Vanessa Hudgens but didn't want to make a big deal out of it.

“I got a girlfriend, and she’s cool,” he said. “She’s awesome. I love her. But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa.’

"I don’t want it to be treated any differently than Mitch (Keller) having his wife down or Ke’Bryan (Hayes) having his girlfriend come down. She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her, but you saw the headline—it is what it is.”

Since then, the couple has been spotted enjoying romantic gateways, making red carpet debuts for events and enjoying baseball games. It culminated when Tucker popped the question in Feb. 2023, and Hudgens responded, "Yes."

The couple married on Dec. 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.