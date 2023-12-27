Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker radiate in first Christmas after marriage

Vanessa Hudgens shared photos of herself and Cole Tucker's Christmas celebration, their first after marriage. Instead of sticking to the standard recurring vacation, they opted for a sunny golf path.

After their wedding ceremony in Mexico, Hudgens and Tucker shared the pleasure with an Instagram post. In their picture, the couple is surrounded by tall palm trees against a backdrop of blue ocean waters.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's wedding picture

The couple wore attire that reflected their love for golf. Hudgens is in a white collared shirt, and Tucker is in a black sports polo with a matching cap and gloves.

"Merry Christmas to you and yours from our new golf enthusiast couple!" Hudgeons captioned the post.

In October 2021, Vanessa Hudgens started seeing Cole Tucker, and they made their relationship official on 2021 Valentine's Day. Their love story started in a Zoom meditation session in 2020, leading to a lovely marriage proposal below the Eiffel Tower in 2023. From 2021 to 2023, they continued to spend time together at the golf course.

It's been just a few weeks since their wedding as the couple exchanged their vows in Mexico on Dec. 2.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens from baseball diamonds to golf greens

Cole Tucker is a free agent. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014 and made his Major League debut for them in 2019. Tucker was claimed off of waivers in 2022 by the Arizona Diamondbacks before finding his way to the Colorado Rockies in December 2022. He elected for free agency in October.

Cole Tucker

Although it’s the offseason, the former Rockies outfielder has found a new game to play alongside Vanessa Hudgens: golf.

