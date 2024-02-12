In Photos: Vanessa Hudgens shares highlights from One&Only One Za'abeel opening party in Dubai with Jennifer Lopez's headlining act

The One&Only One Za'abeel resort in Dubai is attracting an elite guestlist, including Vanessa Hudgens and pop icon Jennifer Lopez. Opening on the weekend, J-Lo headlined the party, which included a host of famous names.

Idris Elba, Mark Ronson, Naomi Campbell and Angelababy were among those present and it's safe to say everyone had a good time in the opulent surroundings. Hudgens posted clips and photos on Instagram, captioned:

"A night to be remembered. @ooonezaabeel @thelinkdubai @ooresorts"

Angela Yeung Wing, known by her stage name, Angelababy, is an actress, businesswoman, model and singer from Hong Kong.

Angelababy at One&Only One Za'abeel opening party

Idris Elba was seen DJing, a welcome surprise for the guests.

Idris Elba at One&Only One Za'abeel opening party

Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, visited the One&Only One Za'abeel resort last Thursday and was full of praise, as the tourism industry is experiencing a period of growth.

Vanessa Hudgens had such a good time she made two posts on IG:

"Had such a magical time making new friends and celebrating the opening of the One&Only One Za’abeel. What a stunning place✨♥️ "

When Vanessa Hudgens discussed manifesting all the good things in her life

In 2023, Vanessa Hudgens discussed her supernatural side which she had explored for 'Dead Hot: Season of the Witch.' Hudgens spoke to Entertainment Tonight and gave an interesting perspective on life:

"I've manifested my relationship, my home, my career. There's so much. As long as you're really specific, it might not always come when you expect it or want it, but it's always gonna come back in some way."

Hudgens mentioned that she connects with angels on a daily basis and finds her spirituality "empowering."

"Cause they're always there with you, so I've been connecting. I always take a moment to connect to spirit, and the easiest to me is my spiritual brigade. It's just like a really empowering, grounding, protective thing to be able to do consciously. In a crazy world, I do it often.

"I kinda wanted to figure out who they were specifically so I can be more intimate with them, and I definitely got that. I mean, I've always said that the only way to heal ancestral trauma is to shine a light on it, and witchcraft has been painted as this demonic thing through film for years."

While exploring trauma can certainly help some people, whether Hudgens is being guided by a spiritual brigade is an interesting debate.

