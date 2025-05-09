Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens can't hold back tears during emotional scene on 'Love on the Spectrum'

  • home icon
By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified May 09, 2025 17:43 GMT
Former MLB Slugger Cole Tucker & His Wife Vanessa Hudgens

While Cole Tucker no longer plays baseball, he and his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, are still considered a power couple. They are often recognized when they attend various events, such as WWE shows or the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The two recently went to both days of WrestleMania 41. They were treated to two great nights of action and were even recognized when the event cut to important figures in the crowd.

Since John Cena took home his record-setting 17th belt, Hudgens has been unwinding. She has been hooked on "Love on the Spectrum," which is a sweet show about people on the spectrum trying to find their partners.

"These two made me weep" said Hudgens.
V. Hudgens' Instagram Reel

The former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger's wife could not hold her tears back when watching this scene involving Connor and Georgie. Georgie gave Connor a keychain to use for the keys to his cottage. That led to his first kiss, which he settled for a peck on the cheek.

This show has taken the world by storm lately. People have loved watching these people who suffer from autism try and find someone they can share the rest of their life with.

The show currently has three seasons, which you can watch on Netflix. There has not been any official word on a fourth season, but with the program's popularity, it would not come as a surprise.

Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens would be happy to learn Connor and Georgie are still going strong

Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner - Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens (Photo via Getty)

Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, like many others, fell in love with the relationship between Connor and Georgie. Connor got his first kiss, and the show came to a close.

During the credits, it was revealed that the two were still together. That is still the case today, as nothing has changed between the two lovebirds, via Imsider Life.

However, things are not perfect, just like any other relationship. Being new to dating, the two are still working on their communication skills, and Connor is still trying to grasp reading women's emotions.

They recently celebrated their first Valentine's Day together back in February. They went to see a medieval joust where Connor upgraded their seats to the "queen's package" so they had front row seats. Hopefully, they can continue to grow together and navigate the tough world of dating.

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom

Twitter icon

Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.

A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.

Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.

Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.

When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team.

