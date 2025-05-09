Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens can't hold back tears during emotional scene on 'Love on the Spectrum'

While Cole Tucker no longer plays baseball, he and his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, are still considered a power couple. They are often recognized when they attend various events, such as WWE shows or the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
The two recently went to both days of WrestleMania 41. They were treated to two great nights of action and were even recognized when the event cut to important figures in the crowd.
Since John Cena took home his record-setting 17th belt, Hudgens has been unwinding. She has been hooked on "Love on the Spectrum," which is a sweet show about people on the spectrum trying to find their partners.
"These two made me weep" said Hudgens.
The former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger's wife could not hold her tears back when watching this scene involving Connor and Georgie. Georgie gave Connor a keychain to use for the keys to his cottage. That led to his first kiss, which he settled for a peck on the cheek.
This show has taken the world by storm lately. People have loved watching these people who suffer from autism try and find someone they can share the rest of their life with.
The show currently has three seasons, which you can watch on Netflix. There has not been any official word on a fourth season, but with the program's popularity, it would not come as a surprise.
Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens would be happy to learn Connor and Georgie are still going strong
Cole Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, like many others, fell in love with the relationship between Connor and Georgie. Connor got his first kiss, and the show came to a close.
During the credits, it was revealed that the two were still together. That is still the case today, as nothing has changed between the two lovebirds, via Imsider Life.
However, things are not perfect, just like any other relationship. Being new to dating, the two are still working on their communication skills, and Connor is still trying to grasp reading women's emotions.
They recently celebrated their first Valentine's Day together back in February. They went to see a medieval joust where Connor upgraded their seats to the "queen's package" so they had front row seats. Hopefully, they can continue to grow together and navigate the tough world of dating.