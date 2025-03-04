Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens & Olivia Rodrigo turn heads in coordinated black attire at Vanity Fair Oscar party

On Sunday, shortstop Cole Tucker and his wife, Vanessa Hudgens, were spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Per reports, the grand event was hosted by Radhika Jones, the editor-in-chief of the popular magazine.

Ad

Tucker and Hudgens both wore matching outfits to the event, with Hudgens going for a stunning dress while Tucker opted for a classy black suit. Having initially met via social media during the Coronavirus lockdown in 2020, the couple tied the knot in December of 2023. The pair welcomed their first child the following summer.

While at the glitzy event, Vanessa Hudgens was also pictured with singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, as the pair turned heads sporting coordinated black outfits. MTV later posted snaps featuring the pair on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Once a Gabriella Montez, always a Gabriella Montez 🥹" the post was captioned, a reference to the popular character Hudgens played in her hit film 'High School Musical'

Ad

Hudgens later took to Instagram herself, to share the post to her story.

"When ur both trying to pose but are wobbly cause of how high your heels are @oliviarodrigo ❤️❤️" Hudgens captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Vanessa Hudgens' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@vanessahudgens IG Stories)

Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens promote beverage brand, shouts out "the coolest tattoo" she's ever seen

Alongside being a successful singer and actress, Vanessa Hudgens has also established herself as a successful businesswoman over the past few years. 'Caliwater', a beverage brand she co-founded with friend Oliver Trivena, is now reportedly valued at over $100 million.

Ad

On Sunday, Hudgens headed to supermarket chain Sprouts, in an effort to promote her product. Meeting up with some fans, she later took to Instagram to share a snap of "the coolest tattoo" she'd ever seen.

"Swipe for the coolest tattoo I’ve ever seen 😝Had the best time @sprouts 🥳thanks to everyone who came out!!! I loved meeting you all and sharing @caliwater and @caliwaterkids with you guys! And @olive.crest we’re so happy to be partnering with you to help keep kids safe! ❤️❤️" Vanessa Hudgens captioned her Instagram post

Ad

Contributing heavily to the brand's success are the various ambassadors that Hudgens has managed to get on board. Some notable stars currently associated with Caliwater are pop star Demi Lovato, actors Glen Powell and Gerard Butler, along with superstar athletes Aaron Rodgers and Cody Bellinger.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback