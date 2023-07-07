Colt Emerson MLB Draft Projection: Height, Weight, Stats, and predicted pick

Colt Emerson is expected to be a first-round selection at the MLB Draft. The combo infielder has been one of the best infielders in the entire country out of high school. With later picks, there's always the risk that they'll ignore the selection and go to college, but Emerson should still be a top selection for a franchise.

Colt Emerson currently stands 6'1" at just 17 years old, so he is one of the youngest prospects in the draft and has room to grow physically. He weighs 185 pounds, so he could easily get bigger.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His stats weren't available, but he projects with these ratings- Hit: 60 | Power: 50 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 50 | Overall: 50.

Colt Emerson projected pick and more

Colt Emerson is one of the top infielders in this class, so a team is undoubtedly going to select him in the first round. The fact that he can play shortstop and third base is extremely valuable.

He is MLB Pipeline's 29th overall prospect, so he'll be taken in that range in all likelihood.

Colt Emerson is a first-round prospect

The New York Yankees are not set up for the future at third base, and they've been scouting a few shortstops. It might be a bit of a reach at 26th overall, their pick, but Emerson is a good prospect that they could use.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who pick 27th, make a lot of sense, too. They haven't had a set infield on the shortstop/third base side for a while and could use a top prospect in those spots.

The Houston Astros have to begin considering life after Alex Bregman, and Emerson could be an eventual successor. They pick 28th.

Poll : 0 votes