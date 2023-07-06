Colton Cowser contract: Breaking down Orioles young prospect's salary details in 2023

The Baltimore Orioles have brought up outfielder Colton Cowser their first-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, and he is set to make his major league debut. Cowser will be earning a salary of $4.9 million for the 2023 season. The term of his contract is one year, and he did not receive a signing bonus, which will make him a free agent by the end of the season.

Baltimore Orioles @Orioles First hit, first RBI for Colton Cowser! First hit, first RBI for Colton Cowser! 💪 https://t.co/8KOefWMpz5

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How was Colton Cowser perfoming in Triple-A?

The 23-year-old left-handed hitter has been performing exceptionally well in Triple-A Norfolk, hitting .330 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in 56 games. He has shown great promise and earned his call-up to the big leagues.

Colton Cowser had been hitting .330 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs in triple-A

Colton Cowser’s promotion comes as the Orioles look to bolster their lineup and spark a turnaround after losing six of their last seven games. Manager Brandon Hyde has praised Cowser for his versatility, as he can play all three outfield positions effectively. Cowser’s ability to take quality at-bats, show power, and run the bases well has impressed the coaching staff.

The Orioles are excited about their group of young prospects, with Cowser joining infielder Jordan Westburgh, who was also recently called up to the majors. The team is looking forward to seeing their high-draft picks showcase their talent and contribute to the organization’s success.

To make room for Cowser and pitcher Eduard Bazardo, the Orioles optioned outfielder Ryan McKenna to Tripple-A Norfolk. McKenna had been batting .253 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 52 games but will now have the opportunity to get regular at-bats and continue his development in the minors.

Ryan McKenna was optioned to Triple-A to make room for Colton Cowser and Bazardo.

Colton Cowser’s promotion is an exciting development for the Orioles organization, as they continue to build their young core of talented prospects. Fans will be eager to see how Cowser performs in the major leagues and how he contributes to the team’s future success.

MORE ON THE BALTIMORE ORIOLES:

Poll : 0 votes