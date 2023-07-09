The 2023 MLB Draft is set to take place this week in Seattle with all 30 teams set to analyze, pick and sign a range of talented young stars. The baseball draft is one of the most vast and drawn-out of any professional sport.

Similar to the NBA and NFL draft, clubs will pick in a predetermined order.

One differentiating factor when it comes to baseball is the fact that teams are not able to trade picks. Only compensatory picks can be traded as per league guidelines. The rules, which were put in place to protect young players, have actually become a turn off for sports fans who have shown little interest in the MLB draft historically.

In a recent piece by Joel Sherman of the New York Post, he discussed how the outdated rule is causing the MLB draft to become less popular amongst fans.

"MLB’s draft is not as compelling to the average fan. Even the more popular NBA and NFL drafts gain interest by allowing the trading of picks"

Sherman called on the league to rectify the issue by permitting teams to trade draft picks.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 nypost.com/2023/07/08/its… My annual diatribe: If you want to make tomorrow's draft more interesting to a larger audience then allow the trading of picks. nypost.com/2023/07/08/its… My annual diatribe: If you want to make tomorrow's draft more interesting to a larger audience then allow the trading of picks.

Baseball teams have deep lineups going all the way down to the minor leagues and players are moved around throughout the season. It seems strange that this is the one area clubs are not permitted make trades.

The MLB Draft, unlike the NBA and NFL, does not permit teams to trade draft picks

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media at American Family Field

The National Basketball League and the National Football League allow teams to trade picks.

"Draft day is here! Here's everything you need to know: atmlb" - MLB Draft

This year, the Chicago Bears traded the first pick of the draft to the Carolina Panthers in exhange for star wide receiver DJ Moore and a long list of picks.

The NBA has also had its share of drama on draft day. In 1956, The Atlanta Hawks traded the draft right to Bill Russell to the Boston Celtics. Rusell went on to win 11 NBA championships and five MVP awards.

The MLB Draft is set to take place between July 9-11 in Seattle. The Pittsburgh Pirates hold the first pick, a pick they are not permitted to trade.

