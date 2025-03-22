Complete list of every starting pitcher for MLB Opening Day 2025 ft. Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Carlos Rodon, Clay Holmes

On March 27, Aces Tarik Skubal, Paul Skenes, Carlos Rodon, Clay Holmes and others will take the mound, as their teams kick off their 2025 MLB season on opening day.
Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers) comes into the new season off the back of an incredible 2024, finishing the regular season with an 18-4 record, a 2.39 ERA and 228 total strikeouts. As a result of his consistent performances, Skubal was awarded the AL Cy Young Award.
Paul Skenes (Pittsburgh Pirates), who also enjoyed tremendous success in what was his rookie season, finished 2024 with an 11-3 record, a 1.96 ERA and 170 total strikeouts. Though his team was unable to clinch qualification to the playoffs, Skenes was awarded the NL Rookie of the Year award for his fine performances.
Carlos Rodon (New York Yankees), who finished with a 16-9 record, along with a 3.96 ERA and 195 total strikeouts, did not have the kind of standout year that the two names preceding him managed. However, the 32-year-old is still quite a reliable arm on his day, and is the safest option for the Yankees to opt for, with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil dealing with injury issues.
Clay Holmes (New York Mets), interestingly, wasn't even a starting pitcher before 2025. Having spent the previous four seasons with the Yankees, Holmes rose to fame as one of the finest closers in the game, and it will be intriguing to see how the two-time All-Star adapts to his new role.
Here, we take a look at the complete list of pitchers that will be taking the mound for their respective sides on opening day.
Every team's starting pitcher for Opening Day 2025
Tarik Skubal - Detroit Tigers
Paul Skenes - Pittsburgh Pirates
Carlos Rodon - New York Yankees
Clay Holmes - New York Mets
Freddy Peralta - Milwaukee Brewers
Zach Eflin - Baltimore Orioles
Jose Berrios - Toronto Blue Jays
Garrett Crochet - Boston Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi - Texas Rangers
Zack Wheeler - Philadelphia Phillies
Mackenzie Gore - Washington Nationals
Tanner Bibee - Cleveland Guardians
Cole Ragans - Kansas City Royals
Framber Valdez - Houston Astros
Logan Webb - San Francisco Giants
Hunter Greene - Cincinnati Reds
Chris Sale - Atlanta Braves
Michael King - San Diego Padres
Yusei Kikuchi - Los Angeles Angels
Sean Burke - Chicago White Sox
Sandy Alcantara - Miami Marlins
Pablo Lopez - Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray - St. Louis Cardinals
Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Los Angeles Dodgers (already pitched in Tokyo Series)
Shota Imanaga - Chicago Cubs (already pitched in Tokyo Series)
Zac Gallen - Arizona Diamondbacks
Luis Severino - Athletics
Logan Gilbert - Seattle Mariners
Kyle Freeland - Colorado Rockies
Shane McClanahan - Tampa Bay Rays
Pirates skipper backs 'deserving' Paul Skenes for opening day start
Having impressed in 2024, making Paul Skenes the opening day starting pitcher always appeared to be a straightforward choice for the Pirates. Speaking about how the young phenom merited the opportunity, Pirates skipper Derek Shelton said:
"I think he (Paul Skenes) deserves it. Just from what he did last year, the way he’s performed," Shelton told reporters. "I think we have a really good rotation with some other guys who can do it. Mitch has done it in the past and has done a really good job. Just felt like Paul was the best choice."
Skenes looked impressive in his most recent spring training appearance on March 17 against the Minnesota Twins, pitching 4.2 innings and recording seven strikeouts.