“Congratulations Max for setting records, not the one we expected paying you $43m" “That’s embarrassing” - MLB Twitter lambasts Max Scherzer as Mets ace allows four HRs in brutal Wild Card loss to Padres

In 456 starts over his nearly 15-year long Hall of Fame career, Max Scherzer never seemed as unintimidating as he did on Friday night against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

The 38-year-old ace, who has so often been the New York Mets’ get-out-of-jail-free card, allowed all seven runs via four homers as the Padres ran out emphatic 7-1 winners. Scherzer was booed off the mound by the 40,000-plus Citi Field crowd.

Scherzer’s performance has been the talk of MLB Twitter ever since. Some were disappointed, some furious, but most were shocked to see the three-time Cy Young Award winner come out so flat.

It was the fourth time Scherzer gave up four homers in a game, his career high. The seven runs marked the most he’s allowed in 27 postseason games (22 starts).

It was also the most runs permitted by a Mets pitcher in the postseason. The only other major league pitcher to give up four homers and seven runs in a postseason game was Cincinnati rookie Gene Thompson in the 1939 World Series against the New York Yankees.

Scherzer failed to make it through five innings, throwing 49 strikes in his 80 pitches. He finished with only four strikeouts.

Max Scherzer’s costly outing has the Mets' postseason hopes hanging by a thread

The Mets made Scherzer the highest-paid player, on an annual basis, by signing him to a three-year deal worth $130 million over the winter.

Even the greatest players in history have had forgettable outings. Scherzer is a veteran and a true legend of the sport, so don’t expect this setback to keep him down for long. In terms of the Mets' postseason, however, the damage may be done.

Losing is one thing, but the manner of the defeat is deflating. It will be an incredible test of character and nerves for the Mets, one which they need to overcome to take the series to Game 3.

With their backs against the wall, the Mets will turn to Jacob deGrom for Game 2, praying that he can deliver one of the finest performances of his career tonight. DeGrom (5-4, 3.08) is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his last four starts.

