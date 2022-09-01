"Congratulations!!!! This is exciting" - MLB Twitter overjoyed as New York Mets' pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife Erica announce they are expecting 4th baby

MLB star Max Scherzer’s “traveling circus” is about to get a little “crazier” as he is all set to welcome his fourth child with wife Erica Scherzer.

Erica announced the big news on her social media account with a beautiful family picture. The couple are parents to three children – son Derek and two daughters, Brooke and Kacey.

In the photo, Max and Erica’s daughters are seen holding the announcement balloons while Derek is seen crying and sitting on the grass.

Erica revealed that they will welcome a baby girl next year.

“Our traveling circus is about to get a little crazier! Baby girl Scherzer joins us February 2023.” – Erica Scherzer

Congratulations are in order for Max and Erica, who are going to become parents for the fourth time.

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla Harper also congratulated Erica on social media.

Twitter is overjoyed and has showered beautiful messages for the New York Mets pitcher and his wife. One user tweeted a hilarious comment saying she’s retired and is a Mets fan, so if the couple needs a nanny, they can get in touch.

Game6MetsFan86♊️🇺🇦☮️ @Susan28674359 @emaysway Congratulations!!!! This is exciting. As the oldest of 7, having a lot of siblings is the best. If you ever need a nanny, I'm retired and a Mets fan! 🤣🤣Wishing you an easy pregnancy and good health for you and your baby. @emaysway Congratulations!!!! This is exciting. As the oldest of 7, having a lot of siblings is the best. If you ever need a nanny, I'm retired and a Mets fan! 🤣🤣Wishing you an easy pregnancy and good health for you and your baby.

"Congratulations!!!! This is exciting. As the oldest of 7, having a lot of siblings is the best. If you ever need a nanny, I'm retired and a Mets fan! Wishing you an easy pregnancy and good health for you and your baby." - Game6MetsFan86

Some people can relate to Derek, who’s crying in the picture.

"This is how I felt when I found out I was gonna have little brothers. Twice lol! Congratulations, much love." - julie

The Scherzers met in college and have been together since 2005.

Erica and Max Scherzer’s cute love story

Max and Erica met at the University of Missouri, where Erica was a pitcher on the softball team. The couple started dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2013.

The couple shares two daughters and announced in 2020 that they were expecting their third child. In 2021, when Scherzer played against the Miami Marlins, son Derek made his arrival.

"Derek Alexander May 2, 2021 • 5:38pm 8 lbs 5 oz • 20 inches" - Erica Scherzer

Max Scherzer's celebrated MLB career

Right-handed starter Max Scherzer, who currently plays for the New York Mets, has won three Cy Young Awards and eight MLB All-Star selections. He has thrown two no-hitters, and he won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals.

New York Mets v New York Yankees

Because of Scherzer's vigor and zeal when playing, he is referred to as "Mad Max" after the film character of the same name.

"Another great trip filled with old friends, new adventures and so many memories. New York, I think we’re falling in love. 🧡💙" - Erica Scherzer

Max Scherzer presently holds the record for the largest baseball deal ever in terms of average annual value.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt