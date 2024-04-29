"Constantly playing with his ring" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares sweet moments from date night with Orioles rookie

Jackson Holliday has seen better days, but his major league debut and the games since then haven't gone on as expected, prompting the Baltimore Orioles management to option him back to AAA assignment.

In the meantime, Holliday enjoyed some downtime with his wife, Chloe, for a date night where the infielder was seen fidgeting with something.

Chloe uploaded his picture from the date night and mentioned that he was continuously toying with his ring. However, it's not clear if it was his wedding ring or any other that Chloe was talking about.

"Constantly playing with his ring," Chloe wrote in her story.

While on a trip to Mexico in late 2022, the pair got engaged. Earlier this year, on Jan. 6, the two tied the knot.

"Triple-A was the place for that": Orioles GM optioned Jackson Holliday to sharpen his batting skills

The first overall pick from the 2022 MLB draft got it all wrong when his time came in the majors.

After earning the call to the majors, Jackson Holliday is optioned back to Triple-A Norfolk in 16 days following a few disastrous MLB outings. He only hit two times out of 34 plate appearances in his first 10 games.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias gave his reasons for the decision, saying that Jackson Holliday's development is important to him. However, Elias wants him to adjust and sharpen his skills in the minors.

“I think the bright side of this is he got very intense, very specific feedback from Major League pitching,” Elias said on Friday.

“He’s a brilliant talent and a very sharp kid, and I expect he’s going to go implement those adjustments really quickly. But we felt that Triple-A and steady playing time in Triple-A was the place for that.”

Jackson Holliday had five doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games at AAA this year before he was called up by the Orioles on Apr. 10.

“We moved him very fast through the Minors, but it’s because he was doing so well,” Elias added. “We were kind of trying to get him to a spot where he’s challenged.

"And then he gets all the way through Triple-A, comes into Spring Training and looks pretty good there. It was hard for me to know exactly where he was, based on the evidence that I was working with.”

The Orioles selected the contract of outfielder Ryan McKenna to fill in the vacant spot left by Holliday on the 40-man roster. Catcher David Banuelos is also designated for assignment.

