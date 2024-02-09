"Cook them Buck" "He is letting it rip" - Former Mets manager Buck Showalter's take on 'load management' leaves MLB fans thrilled 

In a recent appearance on Foul Territory, former New York Mets manager Buck Showalter opened up on the hyped load management issues in Major League Baseball. While at it, he didn't mince his words about how management these days is giving rest to the player who did too well the other night.

He brought up the issue of load management and how it has changed since the time he started his career.

"I love when those guys come in about their load management," Showalter said on the podcast. "That's, we had the guy who had a triple and two doubles, and they came in and said he probably needs a day off because he ran too much around the bases."

"So, William, tell him don't get any hits so you can play the next day. I didn't quite understand that one. I said, 'Okay, you go out there and tell Brandon Nemo that he's not playing today because he did too well last night,'" he added.

This ignited many fans who heard the podcast and took a jibe at those who are using this too much in today's league.

Buck Showalter is no longer the Mets manager

After an underwhelming start to the 2023 season, Buck Showalter's job came under intense scrutiny from fans and media alike. However, owner Steve Cohen reaffirmed that Showalter's job would be guaranteed, at least until the end of the regular season.

Billy Eppler, the Mets general manager, advised Showalter that he could either walk away or be fired. Showalter, who had one year remaining on his contract, selected the latter option.

“I think the players know I would never quit or resign,” Showalter said.

In the Mets' last regular-season game against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citi Field, the club announced that Buck Showalter was fired as manager by newly appointed President of Baseball Operations David Stearns.

Following a month of recruiting, the Mets hired Carlos Mendoza on a three-year contract.

