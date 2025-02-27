Corbin Carroll reveals "unsung" reason for Diamondbacks' offensive production

With Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez and more on their roster, the Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the most potent offenses in all of the major leagues. They have several players capable of deciding the outcome of any game.

Though the top-order of the lineup possesses the ability to hit the ball out of the park; the lower-order bats have also showcased efficiency at the plate, managing hits and making it to the bases.

According to Corbin Carroll, the latter is what turned out to be the "unsung" reason for a lot of the success that the D-backs have enjoyed off late in an interview with MLB Network Radio.

"That (teammates getting on base often) is definitely an unsung part of why our offense has had the success that it's had. Like you said, a lot of big on-base guys down there. It feels like there's a relentlessness to our lineup, no easy outs, everyone's just trying to do their part." Carroll said.

Corbin Carroll looks forward to facing the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025

Having won the 2024 World Series and improved their squad even more heading into the new season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are considered 'the team to beat' by many teams heading into the 2025 season.

Speaking about facing the champions next season, Arizona Diamondbacks hitter Corbin Carroll said that squaring up against such a well-rounded team will motivate him and his team to raise their level as well.

"They had an incredible team over there last year, and it seems like they will again this year as well," Carroll said. "And I feel like just having a team like that, especially in your division, only adds fuel to the fire of needing to bring it each and every day. So, just trying to play to a high standard and see how things stack up."

The Diamondbacks, who play in the NL West, the same division as the Dodgers, finished third with an 89-73 record in 2024, missing out on qualification to the playoffs. As they head into the new season, Corbin Carroll and Co. will be looking to improve on the shortcomings of last season.

