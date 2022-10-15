Who Are Corey Phelan's Parents? Taking a Closer Look at The Late Phillies' Player Personal Life

The MLB world is shocked and saddened by the passing of Philadelphia Phillies prospect Corey Phelan. On Thursday, the team announced that Phelan had passed away from cancer. Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in April 2022.

The loss of Corey is devastating news for everyone, not just baseball fans. At such a young age, Corey was taken away from his parents as his hard work and lifelong dreams were coming to fruition.

In a message shared by his father Chris, Corey shared a statement about appreciating the beauty of life.

Corey is survived by his parents, Chris and Christie, brothers Connor and Colin, and sister Caleigh. In an interview, his father said of Corey: “He was such a faithful person. He would tell me "God has me" or that ‘This is God’s plan and it’s a beautiful plan.”.

While there is not much information about Corey's family, we do know that Phelan was born and raised in Greenlawn, New York, where he attended Harborfields High School. Corey played with his brother Connor for the Harborfields Tornadoes.

Corey Phelan's career was just taking off

The 20-year-old pitcher joined the Phillies in 2020 straight out of high school as an undrafted free agent. Prior to his diagnosis, Phelan made five relief appearances for the Phillies' Florida Complex League team in 2021, posting a 0.93 ERA.

In a statement by the Phillies, the team said, "Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else."

"Corey is and always will be a special person," said Preston Mattingly, the Phillies' director of player development, in the team's statement. "His smile lit up a room and everyone who came in contact with him cherished the interaction. His memory will live on, especially with the Phillies organization," he added.

It has been a sad week for the MLB as Corey Phelan was not the only pitcher to pass away this week. On Friday, the baseball world said goodbye to Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter. Sutter was an influential closer who played for the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Atlanta Braves.

