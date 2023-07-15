Corey Seager contract: Breaking down Rangers star shortstop's salary details in 2023

Corey Seager, the former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop, made headlines in the MLB offseason when he signed a massive contract with the Texas Rangers. The 10-year deal is worth a whopping $325 million, making it the largest contract in Rangers franchise history. The contract includes a $5 million signing bonus and guarantees Seager $325 million over the course of the deal, with an average annual salary of $32.5 million.

A look into Corey Seager’s career:

Seager began his career with the Dodgers after being drafted by the team in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He quickly made an impact, winning the National League Rookie if the Year award in 2016. Seager was a key contributor to the Dodger’s World Series championship in 2020, earning both the World Series MVP and NLCS MVP awards.

Corey Seager started his career with the Dodgers in the 2012 MLB Draft. He received the NLCS and World Series MVP in 2020.

The Rangers’ signing of Corey Seager is a significant move for the team as they aim to strengthen their roster and compete in the highly competitive American League. Seager’s addition provides a boost to their infield and adds a potent bat to their lineup.

The contract details highlight the value and market demand for top-tier players in MLB. Corey Seager’s deal reflects his exceptional talent and the willingness of the Rangers to invest in his long-term success with the team. As the 2023 season unfolds, fans will eagerly watch to see how Seager performs in his new home and if he can contribute to deliver the impressive numbers that have made him one of the greatest of the game’s premier shortstops.

