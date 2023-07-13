The 2023 season has not worked out the way the New York Mets figured it would.

After shelling out what is projected to be an MLB-record $360 million in payroll for this season's roster, the team emerges from the All-Star break with a 42-48 record. The Mets are 18.5 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves and seven games back of the San Francisco Giants for the final NL wild-card spot.

The organization is on track to also owe an MLB record of $99 million in luxury tax.

Be that as it may, according to Buster Olney of ESPN, the Mets will not be sellers at this year's trade deadline.

Rumors have been swirling for a while that the New York Mets may look to let loose of some of the team's high-priced, yet underperforming talent in order to reset the roster and possibly make a run at Los Angeles Angels impending free agent Shohei Ohtani.

Mets owner Steve Cohen said as much during a news conference he held in late June to discuss the team's struggles.

Cohen said that general manager Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter will "absolutely" not be fired during the season. However, the owner said that he is willing to let go of the salaries of underperforming "big ticket" veterans if they are able to bring back quality prospects in trade this summer.

Cohen said this about the struggles of the New York Mets' roster:

"It's been incredibly frustrating. I watch every game. I see what’s going on. Hopefully, we can right the ship. Listen, we have quality players. For some reason, we’re not jelling. ... It's kind of weird. It's really strange to me."

However, since the owner spoke his peace, the team has fallen one game further below .500 and 8.5 games further behind the Braves.

The Mets open the second half of the season by hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in a three-game series this weekend.

Steve Cohen took total control of the New York Mets in 2020

Mets owner Steve Cohen at the opening of the COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field on February 10, 2021, in New York City.

Cohen, who made billions as a hedge fund manager, became a minority owner of the Mets in 2012. At the end of the 2020 season, MLB approved his purchase of contolling interest in the team from former owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz.

He has shown no compunction about spending money on improving the team in the quest for a World Series. This season, the New York Mets shattered the previous league payroll record of $291 million set by the 2015 Dodgers.

