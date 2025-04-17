Corey Seager's wife Madisyn gives sweet peek into her snuggly morning date with Rangers star

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager might be all business on the field but even he needs peaceful, love-filled mornings. His biggest supporter, i.e., his wife Madisyn, is making sure to do her part in Seager's morning.

On Wednesday morning, Madisyn posted an adorable glimpse into the couple's cozy morning together. The photo she shared was taken outside besides a sparkling pool. Madisyn was smiling as she relaxed on the grass with Corey peacefully napping behind her, his arm tucked behind his head.

The caption read:

"mornings have looked a lot like naps outside and I 🤍 it."

Madisyn's Instagram story

Madisyn and Corey started dating in high school. The on and off relationship due to long distance finally saw Seager going down on one knee during a football game to ask for Madisyn's hand in December 2019. A year later, they tied the knot.

Earlier on March 23, the Seager couple announced that they were expecting a new child. They shared photos from the beachfront, as the shortstop placed his hands on Madisyn's belly.

"our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!" she wrote in the caption.

Madisyn teases Corey's habit of putting hands on belly while sharing photos from Rangers charity event

Ever since Corey Seager has gotten to know about that they will become parents soon, the shortstop can't help but keep touching the baby to feel them by placing his hands on Madisyn's belly.

Madisyn teased him for it as she shared photos from the red carpet at the recent Rangers Foundation Tex Gala. It was a star-studded evening in support of A Heart for Kids.

The couple hit the red carpet in sleek black ensembles. Mady wore a chic off-the-shoulder mini dress paired with matching black boots and a sparkling clutch, while Corey went for a classic all-black suit.

"Rangers gala for the @rangersfoundation, incredible night for an incredible cause! 💙❤️ also, I think Corey really likes having somewhere to put his hand 🤣🤰🏻" she wrote in caption.

The Rangers' charity event was hosted in collaboration with sponsors like Choctaw Casinos & Resorts and Kendra Scott. The players and their families gathered to make the event a success.

