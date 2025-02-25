Corey Seager's wife Madisyn can't stop smiling during weekend getaway with Cody Bellinger & Taylor Glasnow's partners

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn, Cody Bellinger's wife Chase and Tyler Glansow's girlfriend Meghan Murphy were recently spotted having a good time together on social media. As the players sweat it out at spring training with their respective teams, it looks like their partners took the opportunity to enjoy a girls' weekend together.

In what was later called "the best R&R (rest & relaxation) weekend" by Madisyn Seager, the group appeared to enjoy plenty of time exploring their surroundings and lounging by the poolside.

The partners of numerous other big leaguers, such as Enrique Hernandez's wife Mariana Vicente, Justin Turner's wife Kourtney, Chris Taylor's wife Mary, Joc Pederson's wife Kelsey and Austin Barnes' wife Nicole were also spotted in some of the images.

Snaps from the fun-filled weekend getaway later made it to Madisyn Seager's Instagram story.

Screenshots of Madisyn Seager's Instagram stories (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager IG Stories)

Corey Seager and wife Madisyn made the most of last offseason month before spring training began

In early February, five-time All-Star Corey Seager's better half, Madisyn, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the recently concluded month of January. With position players usually reporting for spring training in mid-February, it appears the Seagers made the most of their last full month of relaxation before another hectic season begins.

"a delayed & full January 🤎" Madisyn Seager captioned her Instagram post.

Finishing the regular season with a .278 batting average, 30 home runs and 74 RBI, Corey Seager was once again one of the standout hitters for the Texas Rangers. Despite his best efforts, however, his team failed to gather any momentum and ended up finishing below .500 in the AL West, with a 78-84 record, far away from any chance of qualification for the postseason.

Having won the World Series in 2023, this was quite a dramatic fall from grace for the Rangers. As Seager and his teammates head to spring training to begin preparing for the new season, they will be looking to put the disappointments of 2024 behind them and potentially win baseball's biggest prize for the second time in franchise history.

