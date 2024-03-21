Could Shohei Ohtani face action from MLB amid betting controversy involving Ippei Mizuhara? League’s gambling guidelines explored 

In a shocking turn of events, Shohei Ohtani’s longtime friend and translator Ippei Mizuhara has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to the LA Times, Ohtani’s representatives have accused Mizuhara of stealing funds from his account to place bets with an allegedly illegal bookmaker.

Matthew Bowyer, an Orange County resident, has been named by the Times as the bookmaker in question. Mizuhara reportedly placed bets with Bowyer, believed to be worth around $4.5 million in total.

ESPN reported that wire transfers were made from Ohtani’s account to an associate of Bowyer. Ohtani’s name was found on two $500,000 payments that date back to September and October of last year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Bowyer’s attorney, Diane Bass, has stated that her client never had any contact whatsoever with Ohtani. It is important to note that several sources, including Mizuhara and Bowyer, have maintained that Ohtani doesn’t gamble.

Although Ohtani wasn’t directly involved in betting, as per the claims, could he still face disciplinary sanctions from MLB?

The league’s gambling policy prohibits players, umpires, club employees and league officials from betting on baseball or placing illegal bets on other sports.

Section D, subsection (3) of MLB’s Rule 21 states the following:

“Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who places bets with illegal book makers, or agents for illegal book makers, shall be subject to such penalty as the Commissioner deems appropriate in light of the facts and circumstances of the conduct.”

Going strictly by what’s stated by the league, any sanctions coming from MLB are likely to be directed at Mizuhara. Based on the information we currently have, Shohei Ohtani should be safe from disciplinary sanctions. However, as the investigation unfolds, and if any new information that implicates Ohtani comes to light, that could change.

Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara - a friendship in turmoil

The relationship between Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara goes beyond translator-client. They have been extremely close friends for well over a decade. The pair met during Ohtani’s rookie season with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Mizuhara followed Ohtani to MLB when he signed for the Angels. He became his personal translator, but even more importantly, he became one of his closest friends. The pair were seen hanging out and smiling only hours back during the Dodgers’ season-opener vs. the Padres in Seoul.

Expand Tweet

24 hours can be a long, long time in baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.