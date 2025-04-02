"Could've gotten an easy $200M", "Fire his agents" - MLB fans can't believe reported price of Jackson Merrill's massive Padres extension

The San Diego Padres and Jackson Merrill have agreed to a lengthy contract extension following his near-Rookie of the Year campaign, according to reports on Wednesday. Following a dominant 2024 season, the outfielder landed a nine-year deal for $135 million.

Ad

Nowadays, MLB players get long, lucrative contracts all the time. Comparatively, this is a steal for the Padres.

MLB fans have noted as much, believing the Padres got away with one and that Merrill needs better representation. In their eyes, he could've gotten a whole lot more than he did.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kid could've got an easy $200M, if he had a decent agent," a user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Good for Padres but why would Merrill take that?" one asked.

"Who is Merrill agent? Shame on them lol," another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yikes good contract for the Padres. I feel like if Jackson waited a couple more years he could’ve got way more," one noted.

"Feels like he'll be making the major league minimum in 9 years. Yikes," another said.

"Good for the Padres, but I’m a little surprised that Merrill would take this. I take Boras isn’t representing him?" one chimed in.

Ad

Merrill will stave off free agency for a few more years, but he had plenty of team control left before he had to either sign or test the market.

Padres GM thrilled with Jackson Merrill extension

Last year, Jackson Merrill lost the Rookie of the Year award to Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was otherwise one of the best rookies in the sport, and he's been rewarded with an extension.

Ad

Jackson Merrill agreed to a nine-year extension (Imagn)

General manager AJ Preller said in a news release that they're happy that they were able to work something out, via MLB:

Ad

“As an entire organization, we are excited to make this long-term commitment to Jackson. From the day we signed him, Jackson has embodied everything we look for in cornerstone players – a dynamic two-way skillset, a commitment to off-field excellence, and a mentality centered on winning and bringing his teammates with him. With Jackson joining our core for years to come, today marks another important step in our journey towards our first World Series championship."

The Padres reportedly first began exploring an extension before Merrill even made his debut last season but opted to wait. They decided now that they could no longer wait.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback