"Crime Dog" Fred McGriff unanimously elected to Baseball Hall of Fame via Contemporary Baseball Era Committee vote

Star slugger Fred McGriff is on his way to Cooperstown, New York, as the newest inductee to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The five-time All-Star was unanimously elected by the Hall of Fame's Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. McGriff edged out names like Barry Bonds, Roger "The Rocket" Clemens, and Curt Schilling.

McGriff's career spanned 19 years which he spent with six different teams. He started with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1986 and called it quits with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2004.

He was unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame after being on the chosen list by all 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. A nominee should reach at least 75% or 12 votes from the committee to be inducted. McGriff was the only one to surpass the 12 votes needed.

The next closest nominee was now-Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, who had eight. He was followed by Schilling with seven and Dale Murphy with six. Bonds, Clemens, Rafael Palmeiro, and Albert Belle all had less than four votes in the election.

The Contemporary Committee consists of Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Frank Thomas, Lee Smith, Alan Trammell, Jack Morris, and Ryne Sandberg. It also includes MLB executives Theo Epstein, Kim Ng, Arte Moreno, Paul Beeston, Ken Williams, Derrick Hall, and Dave St. Peter.

The final spots are occupied by media members LaVelle Neal, Susan Slusser, and Steve Hirdt.

Nominees for the contemporary wing of the Hall of Fame have been measured for their contributions from 1980 to the present day. There won't be another nomination in the contemporary wing until 2025.

Fred McGriff's MLB career

Fred McGriff during his time with the Chicago Cubs.

Unlike his colleagues Bonds, Clemens, and Schilling, "Crime Dog" has had a career that has flown under the radar but is certainly worthy of the Hall.

McGriff has been selected for five All-Star teams and three Silver Slugger Awards to go along with a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 1995. During that season, he was pivotal for the Braves on the grandest stage as he homered twice in the series against Cleveland.

McGriff recorded 493 home runs in his MLB career and has hit 30+ home runs for five different teams. The first baseman also led the league in home runs twice during the 1989 and 1992 seasons.

