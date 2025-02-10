Cubs manager discloses Seiya Suzuki's role with Kyle Tucker joining outfield alongside Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong

After adding Kyle Tucker into the outfield mix via trade this offseason, the Chicago Cubs will have to decide on the role Seiya Suzuki will play in 2025, as the other two outfield spots will likely be played by Ian Happ and Pete Crow-Armstrong.

During a press conference on Sunday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell shared an insight on how the team plans to utilize Suzuki heading into the new season.

"Kyle Tucker is going to play right field, Ian Happ will be in left, and Pete’s going to play a lot of center field," Counsell said (1:50 onwards). "That leaves Seiya to DH most days."

Although Suzuki has spent most of his career as an outfielder, he adjusted well to DH responsibilities last season, particularly in the final two months. However, Counsell acknowledged that the Japanese star wants to be on the field.

"I’ve talked to Seiya, and I understand he wants to be in the field. That’s where he feels comfortable. DH is not necessarily the position he wants to play," Counsell added.

"But I think worrying about that on February 9th isn’t necessary. That’s a good problem to have. Plus, he’s already had success in that role."

Cubs manager Craig Counsell excited to start the regular season early

Just like last year, when the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres started the MLB regular season in Seoul, in 2025, the Dodgers will once again mark the start of the regular season abroad, this time against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo.

Craig Counsell shared his excitement for the upcoming series in the aforementioned press conference.

"Yeah, the best thing is just knowing everybody when you walk in the door," Counsell said.

"That’s certainly a good feeling. I think it lets you hit the ground running. From how we’re set up to run camp to what we want to accomplish, we’re in a good place. I feel ready and eager to get started—really glad we're getting started. Glad we’re the first ones getting started. It’s excitement, really."

The two-game series will be played on March 18 and 19 at the Tokyo Dome. The series will feature several Japanese stars, including Oshu native Shohei Ohtani and Bizen native Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the Dodgers and Kitakyushu native Shota Imanaga and Arakawa native Seiya Suzuki from the Cubs.

