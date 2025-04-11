Cubs' MLB schedule for April ft. matches vs Dodgers, Phillies & others leaves fans furious: "Absolutely brutal"

The Chicago Cubs have gotten off to a great start so far this season. Going into Friday, they sit with a 9-6 record, which has them sitting atop the National League Central.

However, they must be at their best if they want to stay as the division leader. They have a challenging April schedule ahead of them that could put them through the wringer.

While getting through a series against the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers, it does not get any easier. The Cubbies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, followed by the Padres again, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers, and then the Philadelphia Phillies.

This tough schedule has fans a bit worried. It is going to take a lot from the Cubs to come out of April with a winning record, but they certainly have the talent to do so.

"It's not going to look pretty. Absolutely brutal schedule. If we can get out of it .500 we are cooking on gas" one fan posted.

"Insanely hard schedule to start the year... I was going over that last night myself. Get through April at .500 wouldn't be a horrible start. Meatloaf ball is what I'm hoping for" said another.

Comment byu/DivineCaveot from discussion inCubs Expand Post

"No excuses. Just play good ball and positive things will happen. It evens out by the end anyway" said another.

Some fans have expressed their concern, but not all are too worried about their squad. After April, their schedule becomes one of the easiest.

"I think I heard the Cubs have MLB's hardest schedule in April , but then have MLB's easiest schedule in May" said another.

"Good news, after April, they will be done with the Dodgers, Padres and Diamondbacks for the season. With only 1 more West Coast road trip in August" said another.

"They seemed like last year against real good teams and against the teams they should have beaten they didn’t do so good. Just think if we had a bullpen" said another.

Once they get out of April, the Cubbies will play teams like the Chicago White Sox, Colorado Rockies, and Miami Marlins. All they need to do is get through the month.

Cubs may need to get through the month without a key arm

Chicago Cubs - Justin Steele (Photo via IMAGN)

The Cubs may have to get through the month without a key arm in their rotation. Justin Steele recently felt some stiffness in his elbow. He has gotten an MRI done, but the club is waiting on results.

The team will likely have to find a long-term replacement here. The team is bracing for the worst, which is not a good sign. This season, he has started four games, compiling a 3-1 record with a 4.76 ERA.

