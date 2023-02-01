Cody Bellinger's one-year contract, which was revealed in December and is worth $17.5 million guaranteed, also includes a mutual option for 2024. This provides the Chicago Cubs with a low-risk signing who has the potential for a big comeback season. That would help Bellinger regain his worth on a Chicago team looking to push for a playoff berth as early as this season.

"Nice surprise to see Cody_Bellinger today at the Cubs complex breaking in his new Cubs gear! Looking forward to watching him patrol CF and play some 1B this year!" Cubs fan Rich Biesterfield tweeted.

With a 1.035 OPS in 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, then 27 years old, earned the National League MVP award. However, he hasn't come close to matching that mark since. Last year, he hit 19 home runs and batted.210 while striking out 150 times. In his 315 at-bats in 2021, he only hit 10 home runs.

"The hope is that he gets back to being an All-Star calibre player," Jed Hoyer said via The Show: NY Post Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

A few years ago, Bellinger's acquisition would have been every Cubs fan's fantasy come true. However, he is now coming to Chicago in an effort to revive his career and finds a soft landing site where he will get playing time in an effort to recover his stroke before hitting free agency once more the following winter in an effort to cash in.

Johnny Washington, the Dodgers' assistant hitting coach, who coached the organization after he retired in 2009 before the 2015 campaign, has a history with Bellinger. Even after Washington joined the San Diego Padres organization, the two continued to communicate.

Cody Bellinger will look to become the ace in a Cubs jersey

There are numerous theories as to what Cody Bellinger is experiencing and whether or not he can recover to his previous level of performance.

As he regains shoulder range of motion and grows more confident that the problem is resolved, it is crucial to rebuild shoulder strength and stability. Although many seem to be concentrating on the shoulder, Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs are concentrating on his legs.

DOM @DOM_Frederic if cody bellinger can figure it out again hes going to be an absolute problem at the federal landmark if cody bellinger can figure it out again hes going to be an absolute problem at the federal landmark https://t.co/X4enWhgzrt

Bellinger comes from a squad with a strong reputation for exploiting the abilities of players other teams have long since given up on. There are several Dodgers success stories, including Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and Max Muncy.

Over the last several seasons, Cody Bellinger has undoubtedly undergone his fair share of physical and mental stress. It's possible that the Cubs may be able to provide their fans with the kind of success they have been anticipating over the past several seasons if they can help a fading star rediscover his sparkle.

573 Baseball @573Baseball Cody Bellinger hits a go-ahead Grand Slam! Cody Bellinger hits a go-ahead Grand Slam! 💣 https://t.co/ePIvT6aNzC

The Cubs are aiming to outperform their 74-win campaign. Bellinger will be a trade candidate if things go well for him, but the team won't be in the playoff hunt until late July. Pete Crow-Armstrong, a center field prospect who is roughly a year away from making his major league debut, is an up-and-coming player.

