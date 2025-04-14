Cubs vs. Padres: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 14, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres will start a three-game series on Monday in a matchup of two of the best teams in the National League. Chicago enters the game with an 11-7 record, while San Diego is 13-3.

Ad

There are several different ways to make predictions for this game, and the odds have been set. Here is a look at Game 1 of the series.

Cubs vs. Padres prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dylan Cease - Source: Imagn

Chicago has one of the best offenses in Major League Baseball, having already scored 116 runs this season. Kyle Tucker leads the way with five home runs and 18 runs batted in.

Ad

Trending

Pitching is going to be a concern for the Cubs moving forward, but they will have veteran Jameson Taillon on the mound. He is 1-1 with a 6.06 ERA this season.

San Diego has gotten great work from the pitching staff as it has a team ERA of just 2.68. Dylan Cease will make the start on Monday and is one of the top pitchers in baseball.

The Padres know that they will have to score runs to keep pace with Chicago, and they are looking for more power. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with four home runs, while Jackson Merrill has 10 RBIs.

Ad

San Diego will score enough runs to win but don't expect a ton of offense from either team.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Cubs vs. Padres odds

Money Line: Chicago Cubs +135, San Diego Padres -160

Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-160), Padres -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Cubs vs. Padres injuries

Justin Steele - Source: Imagn

Chicago Cubs injury report:

Ad

Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Elbow)

Carson Kelly (C): TBD (Hand)

Seiya Suzuki (DH): Day-to-Day (Right wrist)

Javier Assad (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique sprain)

San Diego Padres injury report:

Jackson Merrill (OF): 10-Day IL (Right hamstring)

Jake Cronenworth (2B): 10-Day IL (Right rib fracture)

Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-Day IL (Elbow inflammation)

Cubs vs. Padres picks

Even though this is a matchup of two of the best teams in the NL, the pitching matchup favors the Padres in a big way. That should be the deciding factor when making picks as San Diego will get the job done.

Ad

Money Line: San Diego Padres -160

Run Spread: San Diego Padres -1.5 (+135)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-115)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More