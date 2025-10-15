  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Cutest belly" - Dallas Keuchel's wife Kelly Nash gushes over Joe Ryan's fiancée Clare Stonich's glamorous pregnancy photoshoot

"Cutest belly" - Dallas Keuchel's wife Kelly Nash gushes over Joe Ryan's fiancée Clare Stonich's glamorous pregnancy photoshoot

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 15, 2025 00:43 GMT
Joe Ryan with his fianc&eacute;e, Claire Stoinich (L), Dallas Keuchel with his wife, Kelly Nash (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@twins, Instagram.com/@kellynash)
Joe Ryan with his fiancée, Claire Stoinich (L), Dallas Keuchel with his wife, Kelly Nash (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@twins, Instagram.com/@kellynash)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan enjoyed a great 2025 season, finishing with a 13-10 record, along with a 3.42 ERA and 194 strikeouts. Alongside his success on the diamond, the 29-year-old also has plenty to celebrate off the field, as he and his fiancée, Claire Stonich, are expecting their first child together.

Ad

Counting down the days before their family welcomes it's newest member, Stonich featured in a glamorous pregnancy photoshoot on Tuesday. She later took to Instagram to post some of the snaps.

"ready to roll when you are, kid" Clare Stonich posted to Instagram
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the images, veteran pitcher Dallas Keuchel's wife, Kelly Nash, left comments complimenting Stonich.

"God ur gonna b the best mama", "Cutest belly I cannot😍😍😍" Kelly Nash commented
Screenshot of Kelly Nash&#039;s comments on Clare Stonich&#039;s Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@clarestonich)
Screenshot of Kelly Nash's comments on Clare Stonich's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@clarestonich)

Having made his big league debut in September 2021, Joe Ryan shared the clubhouse with Dallas Keuchel for a single season, in 2023. Keuchel has since moved on, while Ryan is now the ace of the Twins' staff, but the pair still remain great friends.

Ad

Looking at Clare Stonich and Kelly Nash's interactions on social media, it appears their partners also share a similar bonding off the field.

Since departing from Minnesota, Dallas Keuchel played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chiba Lotte Marines in the NPB. At the moment, he is a free agent. His wife, Kelly Nash, works as a host for MLB Network.

As Joe Ryan headed to Atlanta for his first ever All-Star game earlier this year, his fiancée Clare Stonich also tagged along

Having enjoyed a superb first half, Joe Ryan deservedly earned his first ever All-Star selection. He was one of the two Twins that made the cut for this year's mid-season classic, alongside slugger Byron Buxton.

Ad

As he headed to Truist Park to enjoy the festivities, he was joined by his fiancée, Clare Stonich. The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance on the red carpet, as Joe sported a classy grey suit while Clare donned an elegant white dress.

Clare Stonich later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the enjoyable weekend.

"the stars aligned" Clare Stonich posted to Instagram
Ad

Pitching for the AL in the bottom half of the fourth inning, Joe Ryan impressed during his brief appearance in the All-Star game. He struck out Manny Machado (San Diego Padres) and Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs), while getting Will Smith (LA Dodgers) to pop out, getting through his inning in only 10 pitches.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications