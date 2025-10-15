"Cutest belly" - Dallas Keuchel's wife Kelly Nash gushes over Joe Ryan's fiancée Clare Stonich's glamorous pregnancy photoshoot

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan enjoyed a great 2025 season, finishing with a 13-10 record, along with a 3.42 ERA and 194 strikeouts. Alongside his success on the diamond, the 29-year-old also has plenty to celebrate off the field, as he and his fiancée, Claire Stonich, are expecting their first child together.Counting down the days before their family welcomes it's newest member, Stonich featured in a glamorous pregnancy photoshoot on Tuesday. She later took to Instagram to post some of the snaps.&quot;ready to roll when you are, kid&quot; Clare Stonich posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the images, veteran pitcher Dallas Keuchel's wife, Kelly Nash, left comments complimenting Stonich.&quot;God ur gonna b the best mama&quot;, &quot;Cutest belly I cannot😍😍😍&quot; Kelly Nash commentedScreenshot of Kelly Nash's comments on Clare Stonich's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@clarestonich)Having made his big league debut in September 2021, Joe Ryan shared the clubhouse with Dallas Keuchel for a single season, in 2023. Keuchel has since moved on, while Ryan is now the ace of the Twins' staff, but the pair still remain great friends.Looking at Clare Stonich and Kelly Nash's interactions on social media, it appears their partners also share a similar bonding off the field.Since departing from Minnesota, Dallas Keuchel played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Chiba Lotte Marines in the NPB. At the moment, he is a free agent. His wife, Kelly Nash, works as a host for MLB Network.As Joe Ryan headed to Atlanta for his first ever All-Star game earlier this year, his fiancée Clare Stonich also tagged alongHaving enjoyed a superb first half, Joe Ryan deservedly earned his first ever All-Star selection. He was one of the two Twins that made the cut for this year's mid-season classic, alongside slugger Byron Buxton.As he headed to Truist Park to enjoy the festivities, he was joined by his fiancée, Clare Stonich. The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance on the red carpet, as Joe sported a classy grey suit while Clare donned an elegant white dress.Clare Stonich later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the enjoyable weekend.&quot;the stars aligned&quot; Clare Stonich posted to Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPitching for the AL in the bottom half of the fourth inning, Joe Ryan impressed during his brief appearance in the All-Star game. He struck out Manny Machado (San Diego Padres) and Kyle Tucker (Chicago Cubs), while getting Will Smith (LA Dodgers) to pop out, getting through his inning in only 10 pitches.