"Cutest family" - Brandon Crawford's wife Jalynne reacts to Mookie Betts family's photos from Dodgers bobblehead night

It was not just another night at the Dodgers stadium on Tuesday. There was a heartwarming pride in the air as the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Mookie Betts’ bobblehead night. But for the Betts family, it was more than just a commemorative figurine but a reason for them to celebrate.

The Tiny Turnip store reposted photos which were earlier posted by the Dodgers' official Instagram handle, showing the pride and happiness on the faces of the Betts family. The pictures showed Mookie Betts' mother Diana, his wife Brianna, and their two kids, Kynlee and Kaj, celebrating Dad’s bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

"The Betts family celebrating Dad’s bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium!" captioned the store.

The St. Louis Cardinal player Brandon Crawford’s wife Jalynne Crawford took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the heartwarming display of family pride.

“Cutest family!!!! 💙💙💙” commented Jalynne.

Jalynn's message extends beyond just the Betts family. It's a reminder to all baseball fans of the sacrifices families make and the unwavering support they provide.

The Dodgers had invited Diana to throw the first ceremonial pitch of the match before the game. Accompanied by her granddaughter Kynlee, Diana held her hands high and then threw a low ball towards the home plate which was caught by Mookie Betts.

The time when Brandon Crawford’s wife was excited about Lionel Messi

Baseball star Brandon Crawford's wife, Jalynne, had shared an adorable moment on social media in March that had melted hearts. Their four children, Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton and Bryson got the ultimate fan experience after an Inter Miami game.

The Crawford family was all smiles in their Messi jerseys when Lionel Messi surprised them with high-fives near the dugout entrance. Jalynne captured the heartwarming encounter on video, showcasing the pure joy on her children's faces.

