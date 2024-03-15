WATCH: Brandon Crawford's wife Jalynne shares unforgettable moment of Inter Miami star Lionel Messi high-fiving their children

Lionel Messi's presence at Inter Miami turned into a fan moment for Brandon Crawford's kids. Recently, after a soccer game at Inter Miami, which Messi was a part of, the Argentinian high-fived Crawford's four kids waiting near the dugout entrance.

Crawford's wife, Jalynne, captured her kids (Braylyn, Jaydyn, Braxton and Bryson) getting high-fives from one of the best soccer stars on the planet and shared it on Instagram. The kids were wearing Messi's Inter Miami jersey.

She also tagged third baseman Nolan Arenado, pitcher Ryan Helsley and outfielder Lars Nootbar, who also attended the game between Inter Miami and Nashville at Chase Stadium.

Moreover, Brandon Crawford was captured holding his newborn daughter, Jazlyn Jenn, on the video board. Overall, it seems like the Crawfor family had a wonderful night.

Here's the video:

Brandon Crawford on his departure from the Giants, blames one person who did 'not want' him back

Recently, Brandon Crawford signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2024 season. It marked the end of his long playing time with the San Francisco Giants, and his recent statements suggest that it was a bitter exit.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly, Crawford didn't want to leave the Giants, but the front office wasn't keen on retaining the 37-year-old.

"The bottom line is I was not wanted back by the one person whose (opinion) matters," said Crawford, referring to Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

He added:

"So I went with a team that gave me a major-league contract. The Cardinals have a long history and tradition. I've admired and respected the way the Cardinals have played throughout my career and the way the organization has been run."

"But the bottom line is I wanted to come back to the Giants. That was obviously the ideal situation for me," he added.

Crawford also mentioned that his agent, Joel Wolfe, contacted Zaidi after they had received the offer from the Cardinals, but the response put a 'nail in the coffin.'

"I was told I could earn the last spot on the roster like anyone else could as a non-roster invitee," Crawford said. "That was the nail in the coffin."

For the Cardinals, Crawford will be a veteran presence and play as backup to shortstop Masyn Winn.

