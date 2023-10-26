Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks are on their way to the World Series to take on the Texas Rangers. However, the D-backs had a battle in the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies to get there.

While celebrating his team's victory, Gallen took to social media to dish it back to Phillies fans. He posted a screenshot of the Phillies Spring Training 2024 tickets, telling the fans to make sure they are ready for next season.

The post blew up as many around the league found the Arizona pitcher's reply hilarious. Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, Gallen spoke with the media about his thought process behind the post.

"If they want to talk junk to me, I'll say one back," Gallen said. "I feel like being from there, I knew how to hit them hardest."

It did not stop there for Gallen on social media. He also called out prominent baseball insider Jeff Passan, who declared the series was over after D-backs fans did the wave in Game 5.

Zac Gallen was not at his best in the NLCS. He pitched in Games 1 and 5, which both resulted in losses. However, he is not letting that get to him when his team still has a job to finish.

Zac Gallen and the D-backs have a tough matchup ahead of them

Very few people could have predicted a D-backs vs. Rangers World Series matchup at the start of the 2023 season. While both teams are talented, neither were juggernauts like the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers during the regular season.

Arizona's pitching staff must be on point if they want to end the year hoisting the World Series trophy. Texas has been slugging its way through the postseason thus far.

Zac Gallen must perform better than he did in the NLCS. He allowed five home runs and nine runs over the course of 11 innings in Games 1 and 5.

Both teams have an excellent bullpen. Texas has primarily gone with a combination of Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc. Arizona has gone with Paul Sewald, red-hot Kevin Ginkel and Ryan Thompson.

Both teams stack up well against each other. Like most series, this will come down to whoever has the better pitching, which is a toss-up. Fans can only hope this series also comes down to a Game 7.

Game 1 is slated to kick off on Friday, Oct. 27, at 8:03 P.M. ET at Globe Life Field.