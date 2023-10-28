Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has to pull his team together after a disappointing Game 1 loss on Friday in the World Series. Up two runs in the ninth, they lost the game in extra innings.

Corey Seager hit a monster two-run home run to tie the game and send it to extras. A few innings later, Adolis Garcia hit a walk-off home run to give the Rangers a 1-0 edge in the series.

Home-field advantage was in play as Rangers fans packed the stadium on Friday. Torey Lovullo was taken aback by just how loud the fans were throughout the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said:

"That was easily the loudest crowd noise I ever heard."

Expand Tweet

Fans certainly played a factor in the opener. Josh Jung called upon them to bring the energy, and they did.

"I mean, the fans can be an element in a game, and you take all the help you can get at this point," said Josh Jung ahead of Game 1.

With Game 2 returning to Globe Life Field, you can expect much of the same.

Expand Tweet

Fans certainly can change the element of a game. It is why Vegas tends to go with the home team when setting its lines. It is tough to play in an environment where the noise is so loud you cannot hear yourself.

D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo desperately needs a win in Game 2

Diamondbacks Rangers manager Torey Lovullo

Torey Lovullo and the D-Backs almost escaped Game 1 with a victory. They could not have been in a better spot, up two and giving the ball to their closer, Paul Sewald, in the ninth inning.

However, Corey Seager was sitting dead-red on a fastball and got his pitch. He smoked a two-run shot to tie the game, which sent fans into a frenzy. Later, when Adolis Garcia hit the walk-off, the roof almost exploded with excitement.

Arizona desperately needs to get a win on Saturday. Going down 0-2 in the series would have the team's backs against the wall, with Max Scherzer scheduled to start Game 3 on Monday.

All eyes will be on D-Backs starter Merrill Kelly on Saturday. He has been excellent in the postseason and needs to give his team a quality start.

Arizona must come out and score early, but that is easier said than done. It will face Jordan Montgomery, who has yet to lose a game in the postseason.