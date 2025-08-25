Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Katilyn, drops 3-word message celebrating Dodgers star's dominant play at Petco Park

On Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Dalton Rushing came up clutch at Petco Park, smashing a three-run homer in the seventh inning, as the Dodgers beat the Padres 8-2.Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn, reshared Sportsnet LA's post on social media about Rushing's big swing and confident, slow run down the first-base line. The crowd witnessed his three runs and cheered his milestone shot.&quot;DALTON INTO THE PEOPLE FOR THE LEAD 😤,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRushing’s girlfriend added a three-word tribute to the player:&quot;Let's Go Baby.&quot;Dalton Rushing's girlfriend Katilyn, drops 3-word message on his dominant play.(Via Instagram)Kaitlyn also reshared a Dodgers post on social media, a series of images with Dalton Rushing, including the player giving a high five to Shohei Ohtani, with Andy Pages standing nearby. The carousel included a clip of his powerful swing, while the last image captured Rushing's mid-swing in action.“Dalton Rushing,” the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKaitlyn shared the post on Instagram story with the emoji“🥺😳🙌🙌.”Dalton Rushing's girlfriend,Katilyn, shared a story showcasing his dominant play. (Via Instagram)Dalton Rushing’s girlfriend Kaitlyn, shared a post on Family Day 2025On July 21, Kaitlyn Powerr shared an image features Dalton Rushing and herself on the field at Dodger Stadium. The couple wore Dodger jerseys, while Rushing was holding their adorable dog,.Kaitlyn, kneeling beside them.“Dodgers family day ‘25 💙🌭,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Aug. 8, Kaitlyn also shared a post on social media about the &quot;Netflix Is A Joke&quot; charity event. It was hosted by Netflix and supported the Will and Cara Smith Foundation.Kaitlyn dressed in a chic white strapless top paired with white trousers and clear heels, carrying a Chanel bag, while Rushing wore a relaxed yet stylish cream shirt with black pants and completed his outfit with sneakers.&quot;Because everyone needs a good laugh!! Such a fun night supporting @catchinghopefoundation 💙hair &amp; makeup: @glambyallison_ ,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn September 2021, the couple had made their first appearance on social media and have been together since then.