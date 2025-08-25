  • home icon
Dalton Rushing's girlfriend, Katilyn, drops 3-word message celebrating Dodgers star's dominant play at Petco Park

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 25, 2025 10:40 GMT
Dalton Rushing shared a post with his girlfriend, Kaitlyn, on his Social media platform. (Via Instagram)
Dalton Rushing shared a post with his girlfriend, Kaitlyn, on his Social media platform. (Via Instagram)

On Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Dalton Rushing came up clutch at Petco Park, smashing a three-run homer in the seventh inning, as the Dodgers beat the Padres 8-2.

Rushing's girlfriend, Kaitlyn, reshared Sportsnet LA's post on social media about Rushing's big swing and confident, slow run down the first-base line. The crowd witnessed his three runs and cheered his milestone shot.

"DALTON INTO THE PEOPLE FOR THE LEAD 😤," the post was captioned.
Rushing’s girlfriend added a three-word tribute to the player:

"Let's Go Baby."
Dalton Rushing&#039;s girlfriend Katilyn, drops 3-word message on his dominant play.(Via Instagram)
Dalton Rushing's girlfriend Katilyn, drops 3-word message on his dominant play.(Via Instagram)

Kaitlyn also reshared a Dodgers post on social media, a series of images with Dalton Rushing, including the player giving a high five to Shohei Ohtani, with Andy Pages standing nearby.

The carousel included a clip of his powerful swing, while the last image captured Rushing's mid-swing in action.

“Dalton Rushing,” the post was captioned.
Kaitlyn shared the post on Instagram story with the emoji

“🥺😳🙌🙌.”
Dalton Rushing&#039;s girlfriend,Katilyn, shared a story showcasing his dominant play. (Via Instagram)
Dalton Rushing's girlfriend,Katilyn, shared a story showcasing his dominant play. (Via Instagram)

Dalton Rushing’s girlfriend Kaitlyn, shared a post on Family Day 2025

On July 21, Kaitlyn Powerr shared an image features Dalton Rushing and herself on the field at Dodger Stadium.

The couple wore Dodger jerseys, while Rushing was holding their adorable dog,.Kaitlyn, kneeling beside them.

“Dodgers family day ‘25 💙🌭," she wrote.
On Aug. 8, Kaitlyn also shared a post on social media about the "Netflix Is A Joke" charity event. It was hosted by Netflix and supported the Will and Cara Smith Foundation.

Kaitlyn dressed in a chic white strapless top paired with white trousers and clear heels, carrying a Chanel bag, while Rushing wore a relaxed yet stylish cream shirt with black pants and completed his outfit with sneakers.

"Because everyone needs a good laugh!! Such a fun night supporting @catchinghopefoundation 💙hair & makeup: @glambyallison_ ," she wrote.
In September 2021, the couple had made their first appearance on social media and have been together since then.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

